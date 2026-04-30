Man shoots his father’s killer out on parole in Manesar

A 55-year-old man, who was on parole for a life imprisonment sentence for murdering a sarpanch, was shot dead by the sarpanch’s 22-year-old son in Manesar’s Kasan on Thursday, police said. Virender Saini, assistant commissioner of police (Manesar), said that two country-made pistols, including a semi-automatic one, were recovered from the spot.

Police identified the deceased as Sundar Singh alias Sundar Fauji, a native of Kasan village in Manesar. Police said Sundar was a retired army personnel who served as an NSG commando during his service.

According to a police officer, the incident took place between 8.45am and 9am on Thursday when Sundar was sitting with four to five people at Mauni Baba chaupal near his residence in Kasan. “Two men, including Bahadur’s 22-year-old son Rohan Singh, reached the spot and fired three to four rounds at Sundar from a very close range, causing Sundar’s death at the scene. The incident was caught on CCTV. Both the suspects fled soon after,” said the officer.

Police said Singh was granted a 70-day parole on March 29 to attend his niece’s wedding and get an eye surgery done. He had been lodged in Bhondsi jail for shooting his friend Bahadur Singh over a financial dispute while they were drinking alcohol together on the night of April 11, 2018. Bahadur, also an ex-serviceman, was the sarpanch of Kasan village at that time.

Virender Saini, assistant commissioner of police (Manesar), said that two country-made pistols, including a semi-automatic one, were recovered from the spot.

“Locals raised an alarm after which police reached the spot and rushed Sundar to a private hospital, where he was declared dead. The killers are currently on the run. Multiple teams have been formed to arrest them at the earliest,” he said.

Rampal Singh, the deceased’s younger brother, said the two men approached Sundar from behind and opened fire suddenly.

“Sundar collapsed on the spot immediately and the prime suspect continued firing at Sundar’s head from close range,” Rampal said.

Sundar’s wife Manju Rani told HT that her husband had lent a hefty sum of money to Bahadur. “A dispute related to this broke out on the night of April 11, 2018, following which my husband murdered Bahadur. Now, his two sons and other family members killed my husband for revenge after continuously watching his movements in the village,” she said.

A villager who closely knew Bahadurtold HT that Sundar and Bahadur were drinking together that night when an argument broke out between them. “Sundar brought his licensed revolver and shot Bahadur. Soon after, he surrendered at the IMT Manesar police station,” he added.

Meanwhile, a close relative of the deceased sarpanch, requesting anonymity, said Rohan and several of his associates were currently absconding. “We had no idea that he had nurtured a grudge over his father’s murder. He was hardly 14 years old when the murder took place,” he added.

On Manju’s complaint, an FIR under sections 103(1) (murder), 3(5) (common intention) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act was registered against eight suspects, including Bahadur’s two sons, at the IMT Manesar police station.