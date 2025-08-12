Man who flashed woman holds M.Tech degree, works for MNC, say Gurugram police

A 32-year-old man, who is an M.Tech degree holder, was arrested from Sector 49 on Monday for allegedly exposing himself to a woman waiting for a cab at Rajiv Chowk on the morning of August 2, police said. Police said they took suo motu cognisance after this and registered an FIR on August 5 under sections 75(2) (sexual harassment) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Civil Lines police station against an unidentified suspect back then. (File photo)

The suspect was identified as Abhilash Kumar, a resident of Bahadur Chand Colony in Karnal who was living in rented accommodation in Sector 11. Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer (PRO) of Gurugram police, said Kumar is an M. Tech degree holder and works as an assistant manager in a multinational firm in Sector-49. “He was returning to his rented accommodation after attending his minor son’s parent-teacher meeting when he reached Rajiv Chowk and was also waiting for transport when he committed the crime,” the public relations officer (PRO) said. “He is from a well-to-do family and was earning ₹14 lakh annually while working in the firm,” he added.

“It is clear from the video recorded by the woman that Kumar had exposed himself,” the PRO added, saying the suspect would be produced in court on Tuesday to be sent to judicial custody.

The complainant, a model, alleged she had just alighted from a Jaipur bus at 11am on August 2 when the incident took place. “I initially didn’t realise what was happening and ignored it. Later I saw that the suspect was moving around me while staring. I spotted his zip was open, and he was masturbating while looking at me. I completely froze at that moment. He had made me completely uncomfortable,” she said.

She alleged that police initially took no action despite her tagging officials and women’s welfare agencies on X with video clips of the incident. On August 4, she posted another video narrating the incident from the same location, again tagging agencies and officers. Police said they took suo motu cognisance after this and registered an FIR on August 5 under sections 75(2) (sexual harassment) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Civil Lines police station against an unidentified suspect.