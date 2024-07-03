MCG announces reward for RWAs to achieve 100% property data self-certification

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Wednesday announced a ₹5lakh reward for residential welfare associations (RWAs) and residential society managements that achieve 100% self-certification of property data, civic officials said. MCG commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar said that he announced the incentives during a review meeting on property tax on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The reward is intended for additional development works within residential colonies or sectors, they added. Additionally, an incentive of ₹10 per property ID will be provided to the RWA representative or any other individual who assists in getting the property data self-certified. The initiative aims to ensure accurate and complete property records to facilitate better urban planning and development, said officials.

MCG commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar said that he announced the incentives during a review meeting on property tax on Wednesday. “I have asked the zonal taxation officers to talk to RWA representatives and society managers and apprised them of the reward money. I have also directed that in the property tax settlement camps organised by the tax branch, the names and mobile numbers of the owners and the area should also be corrected on the spot in the property data, if such complaints come to their notice,” he said.

Bangar said that the number of pending objections or complaints should not exceed 750 and it should also be ensured that the objections not be rejected or reverted without valid reason. “The joint commissioner has been asked to take action against the concerned employee if any file has been rejected or reverted without reason,” he said.