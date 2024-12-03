MCG commissioner takes action against 2 officials for ‘negligence’

Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg took action against two officials on Monday for alleged negligence in addressing public grievances to ensure accountability, officials said. The directives were issued during a grievance resolution camp at the MCG office in Sector 34. Garg warned that lapses in duty would not be tolerated, and strict action would follow any dereliction of responsibilities, they added. MCG Commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg at Monday’s resolution camp at Sector 34 (@MunCorpGurugram-X)

During the camp, assistant engineer (enforcement) Krishna Kumar and junior engineer Milan Yadav were issued show-cause notices by Garg for failing to address repeated complaints. Kumar was penalised following a complaint by Jharsa village resident Rahul Kumar, who reported illegal construction by his neighbour. Despite filing grievances since September 10, no action has been taken.

When contacted by Garg during the camp, Krishna Kumar’s explanation over the phone was deemed “unsatisfactory.” Garg immediately ordered a show-cause notice under Rule 8 for negligence in duty, MCG officials said.

Similarly, junior engineer Milan Yadav faced similar action after women residents from Indira Colony in Sector 52 raised concerns over inaction. They reported that the broken boundary wall of a park had created security concerns and allowed encroachments. Yadav, they alleged, remained unresponsive despite repeated complaints. Attempts to contact Yadav during the camp also failed, prompting Garg to demand a detailed explanation for his inaction, officials said.

Grievance camp’s schedule changed

In line with Haryana government directives, grievance resolution camps have been centralised at the MCG’s Sector 34 office. The timings have also been revised, with the camps now running daily from 10 am to 12 pm. Previously, they were held at the old MCG office and the Sector 42 office.

According to officials, commissioner Garg will personally oversee the sessions during the camp, accompanied by senior officials, including joint commissioners and department heads from engineering, taxation, street lighting, and sanitation. The change aims to ensure grievances are addressed more efficiently, with on-the-spot solutions provided wherever possible, officials added.