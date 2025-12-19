MCG finalises action plan for 2025-2026 to curb air pollution in Gurugram

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Thursday finalised an annual action plan for 2025-2026, to curb air pollution, said officials, adding that the plan emphasised on transport reforms, road dust mitigation, construction waste management and expansion of green cover. The plan was discussed at a high-level meeting chaired by MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya at the civic body’s headquarters.

The plan was discussed at a high-level meeting chaired by MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya at the civic body’s headquarters.

Officials said the action plan has been prepared in line with guidelines issued by the central government, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM)in CAQM Act in 2021. The plan, which will be in force from Friday, aims to target key pollution sources such as vehicular emissions, construction and demolition (C&D) activities, solid waste management and to create public awareness.

Commissioner Dahiya stressed the need for coordinated implementation across departments. “Air pollution is not an issue of a single department. Only sustained coordination, strict enforcement and public participation can help us achieve tangible improvement in Gurugram’s air quality,” he said, directing officials to ensure time-bound execution of the measures outlined in the plan.

According to officials, a major part of the strategy is to strengthen public transport and promote e-mobility. The city plans to increase the number of e-buses and CNG buses, while expanding EV charging and battery-swapping infrastructure to reduce dependence on private vehicles.

Officials said, road dust will be tackled through mechanised road sweeping, regular water sprinkling, deployment of anti-smog guns and redevelopment of damaged road stretches. The civic body has set a target of making 300 roads dust-free by 2026 and ensuring regular cleaning of nearly 3,500 km of road length.

Strict dust-control norms will be enforced at sites, including mandatory coverings and on-site mitigation measures. The Basai C&D waste processing plant will continue to handle debris, while additional processing facilities are being planned to curb illegal dumping and improve recycling, said officials.

At the Bandhwari landfill, a phased plan is underway to clear around 1,600,000 metric tonnes of legacy waste by March 2028, alongside development of modern waste-processing infrastructure, said officials.

According to the plan, green belts, central verges and footpaths will be landscaped and strengthened, while awareness campaigns through schools, RWAs, colleges, street plays and social media will encourage residents to adopt cleaner practices, said officials.

Officials added that the number of air quality monitoring stations will be increased and departments were instructed to work in close coordination to ensure effective implementation. Representatives from GMDA, HSVP, Haryana State Pollution Control Board, police, PWD and other agencies were also present during the meeting.