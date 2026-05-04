MCG ramps up anti-waterlogging works ahead of monsoon in Gurugram

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has undertaken major projects to prevent waterlogging in the city ahead of monsoon, officials said. Work includes desilting, excavation and linking to GMDA drains; modular RWH systems to be completed by May 15, officials said (HT Archive)

In a review meeting held on Saturday, MCG officials reviewed the progress of pond revival, rainwater harvesting (RWH) structures, and micro sewage treatment plants (STPs). MCG plans to revive 28 ponds, especially those near low-lying and waterlogging-prone areas. Work such as desilting and excavation is underway to increase their capacity, officials added.

The ponds will be linked to waterlogging points so that excess rainwater can be diverted and stored. Villages identified for the plan include Basai, Kanhai, Fazilpur, Jharsa, Kadipur, Sirhaul and Sukhrali, among others, officials added.

According to officials, around 28 of the city’s approximately 70 ponds will be connected to master stormwater drains managed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). An aerial survey has been conducted and the linkage work is expected to be completed by May 30.

Currently, the city has 468 traditional RWH structures, of which 309 are functional. Restoration work is underway on the remaining structures. Officials said orders have been issued for cleaning, repair and construction of additional structures.

In addition, construction of 206 modular RWH systems is also underway and is expected to be completed by May 15. MCG has also set up 49 micro STPs with a combined capacity of 2,275 KLD. Of these, 41 are operational, while work is underway to commission others, officials added.

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said completing all necessary works in a time-bound manner before the monsoon remains a priority.