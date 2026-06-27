MCG refloats door-to-door garbage collection tender

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has reissued its five-year tender for door-to-door garbage collection, transportation and segregation, said officials. The previous bidding process was stalled earlier this month, raising the estimated project cost by over ₹41 crore to ₹647.78 crore. (HT)

The previous bidding process was stalled earlier this month, raising the estimated project cost by over ₹41 crore to ₹647.78 crore. The city has been divided into two clusters with four zones each. Cluster-I is pegged at ₹ 327.51 crore and Cluster-II at ₹ 320.27 crore, officials said.

The previous tender was valued at ₹606 crore. The contracts will be awarded for five years, with a provision for a four-year extension based on the agency’s performance.

The tender was stalled after the rate negotiations failed between the Haryana government’s high-powered purchase committee (HPPC).

Cluster-I includes 401,288 establishments, while Cluster-II covers around 327,911 units, including houses, apartments, shops, offices, street vendors and bulk waste generators.

A senior MCG official said the rise in project cost could be attributed to factors, including increase in number of garbage collecting vehicles or rise in labour costs. “The new tender will include 600 vehicles instead of 400,” he said.

The tender documents, seen by HT, stated that selected agencies will be responsible for end-to-end waste management, including door-to-door collection from residential, commercial and institutional establishments, segregation and transportation of waste to the processing site at Bandhwari.

Ravinder Yadav, MCG additional commissioner said the contractor need to deploy adequate manpower, vehicles and equipment.

HT had earlier reported that the MCG floated a six-month tender worth ₹22.5 crore for door-to-door garbage collection across all eight municipal zones, extending its reliance on stopgap arrangements until the five-year tender is awarded. The six-month tender will expire on June 30.

The tender also mandates that the agency must deploy at least 50% of the required manpower and machinery within 30 days of signing the agreement and achieve full deployment within 60 days, officials said.

Over the past two years, the city has witnessed repeated changes in its door-to-door waste collection system after the civic body terminated the previous concessionaire Ecogreen Energy’s contract in June 2024 over alleged poor performance. A fresh tender was then floated in July 2024.

However, the tender process faced repeated delays and revisions due to changes in eligibility norms, financial conditions and directions from the Haryana Urban Local Bodies Department, added officials.

Residents have been raising concerns over irregular garbage collection across the city, with officials maintaining that once a permanent agency comes in, sanitation conditions will improve.