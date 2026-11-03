MCG seeks major penalty proceedings against engineer over road-sweeping lapses

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has recommended disciplinary proceedings against an executive engineer over alleged irregularities in the handover, maintenance and supervision of mechanised road-sweeping machines, following an inquiry that flagged lapses in safeguarding municipal assets and ensuring effective dust-control operations.

In a letter dated October 30 to the director general of Haryana’s Urban Local Bodies Department, the MCG commissioner recommended issuing a departmental chargesheet and initiating major-penalty proceedings against executive engineer Sunder Sheoran under Rule 7 of the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 2016.

The recommendation followed an inquiry conducted on October 27 by MCG additional commissioner Yash Jaluka into the handling of road-sweeping machines during Sheoran’s tenure.

According to the letter, MCG had awarded two six-month contracts for the operation and maintenance of the machines. A work order for 20 machines was issued on September 26, with operations beginning on October 1. Another contract covering five machines was issued on August 12, with operations commencing on August 22. Sheoran was the executive engineer overseeing the project during the relevant period.

The inquiry identified four major lapses: inadequate verification of machines and their components during handover, failure to maintain proper written records and certify equipment condition, insufficient supervision to safeguard municipal assets, and failure to demonstrate appropriate action to impose penalties or recover repair costs from the outgoing agency.

The inquiry also examined the responsibilities of the incoming agency. Under the request for proposal, the agency was required to inspect the machines before bidding and accept them on an “as is where is” basis.

Although the agency had informed MCG through an email that all machines were operational, the inquiry found deficiencies in inspection, verification and timely rectification of faults. It recommended assessing and recovering the cost of missing components and repairs, along with applicable penalties, from the agencies responsible.

The MCG commissioner said additional commissioners overseeing the municipal clusters had already been directed to initiate action against defaulting agencies.

The recommendation also referred to newspaper reports highlighting machines remaining idle, inadequate deployment and poor sweeping performance, calling for these findings to be verified against GPS records, logbooks and field inspection reports.

A report published on October 16 highlighted that 10 of the city’s 24 mechanised sweeping machines were parked in Sector 47 at night. Another report on October 29, based on GPS data from 20 machines, found that seven recorded no movement during an overnight shift, while the remaining 13 covered a combined distance of 122.7km.

According to MCG’s clean-air action plan, Gurugram requires 72 mechanised road-sweeping machines to cover its road network, including 30 large, 38 small and four medium-sized machines. However, only 24 machines are available, leaving a shortfall of 48.

The inquiry findings, according to the commissioner’s letter, indicated serious lapses in safeguarding public assets and maintaining essential road-sweeping and dust-control services, warranting major-penalty proceedings against Sheoran.

The recommendation has been forwarded to the Urban Local Bodies Department for further action. No final disciplinary penalty has been imposed.

Despite repeated attempts, Sheoran did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment.