MCG seeks major penalty proceedings against engineer over road-sweeping lapses
The recommendation comes after an inquiry that flagged the handling of mechanical road-sweeping machines during the official’s tenure
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has recommended disciplinary proceedings against an executive engineer over alleged irregularities in the handover, maintenance and supervision of mechanised road-sweeping machines, following an inquiry that flagged lapses in safeguarding municipal assets and ensuring effective dust-control operations.
In a letter dated October 30 to the director general of Haryana’s Urban Local Bodies Department, the MCG commissioner recommended issuing a departmental chargesheet and initiating major-penalty proceedings against executive engineer Sunder Sheoran under Rule 7 of the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 2016.
The recommendation followed an inquiry conducted on October 27 by MCG additional commissioner Yash Jaluka into the handling of road-sweeping machines during Sheoran’s tenure.
According to the letter, MCG had awarded two six-month contracts for the operation and maintenance of the machines. A work order for 20 machines was issued on September 26, with operations beginning on October 1. Another contract covering five machines was issued on August 12, with operations commencing on August 22. Sheoran was the executive engineer overseeing the project during the relevant period.
The inquiry identified four major lapses: inadequate verification of machines and their components during handover, failure to maintain proper written records and certify equipment condition, insufficient supervision to safeguard municipal assets, and failure to demonstrate appropriate action to impose penalties or recover repair costs from the outgoing agency.
The inquiry also examined the responsibilities of the incoming agency. Under the request for proposal, the agency was required to inspect the machines before bidding and accept them on an “as is where is” basis.
Although the agency had informed MCG through an email that all machines were operational, the inquiry found deficiencies in inspection, verification and timely rectification of faults. It recommended assessing and recovering the cost of missing components and repairs, along with applicable penalties, from the agencies responsible.
The MCG commissioner said additional commissioners overseeing the municipal clusters had already been directed to initiate action against defaulting agencies.
The recommendation also referred to newspaper reports highlighting machines remaining idle, inadequate deployment and poor sweeping performance, calling for these findings to be verified against GPS records, logbooks and field inspection reports.
A report published on October 16 highlighted that 10 of the city’s 24 mechanised sweeping machines were parked in Sector 47 at night. Another report on October 29, based on GPS data from 20 machines, found that seven recorded no movement during an overnight shift, while the remaining 13 covered a combined distance of 122.7km.
According to MCG’s clean-air action plan, Gurugram requires 72 mechanised road-sweeping machines to cover its road network, including 30 large, 38 small and four medium-sized machines. However, only 24 machines are available, leaving a shortfall of 48.
The inquiry findings, according to the commissioner’s letter, indicated serious lapses in safeguarding public assets and maintaining essential road-sweeping and dust-control services, warranting major-penalty proceedings against Sheoran.
The recommendation has been forwarded to the Urban Local Bodies Department for further action. No final disciplinary penalty has been imposed.
Despite repeated attempts, Sheoran did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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