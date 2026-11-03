Punjab: Giani Gargaj calls for global AI partnership to check misleading info

Attending a religious event organised by the management committee at the historic Khalsa Jatha British Isles Gurdwara Sahib in London, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Sunday emphasised the need to take forward the proposal of engaging and collaborating with AI technology companies across the world to address the serious problem of misleading information about Gurbani, Sikh history and traditions. The jathedar assured them that whatever guidance and support was required from the Akal Takht regarding the propagation of ‘Sikhi’ and ‘panthic’ affairs would be provided. (HT File)

On the occasion, the gurdwara management and some local Sikhs held discussions with the jathedar in the library located within the gurdwara premises on several important issues and challenges concerning Sikhs and Punjabis, particularly young women, who come from Punjab to the UK for higher education. It was agreed that these matters would be taken forward through a coordinated approach.

The jathedar assured them that whatever guidance and support was required from the Akal Takht regarding the propagation of ‘Sikhi’ and ‘panthic’ affairs would be provided.

Discussions were also held on artificial intelligence (AI)-based chatbots, which are increasingly becoming a major source of information for the public. The jathedar emphasised the need to take forward the proposal of engaging and collaborating with AI technology companies across the world to address the serious problem of misleading information about Gurbani, Sikh history and traditions being disseminated through AI platforms.