UP Cong calls BJP padyatra a political stunt to divert attention

: The foot march being planned across the state by top BJP leaders is nothing but an attempt to divert public attention from key issues, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Aradhana Mishra said on Monday. The UP Congress president said the massive turnout at the rally to hear top Congress leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, demonstrated clear public support. (For representation only)

Reacting to the BJP’s “Loktantra Bachao-Arajakta Hatao Padyatra”, she said the BJP was organising the event to shield CEC Gyanesh Kumar and cover up its own misdeeds.

“The BJP is so rattled by the historic success of the INDIA alliance’s ‘Save the Vote, Save the Nation’ mega-rally that it is now attempting to divert public attention from the real issues. This padyatra is merely a political stunt,” she said in a statement.

The UP Congress president said the massive turnout at the rally to hear top Congress leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, demonstrated clear public support.

Pointing to alleged irregularities in the electoral rolls in Pilibhit, she expressed strong suspicion that similar irregularities could be occurring across the state, the party said in a press statement.

“Congress workers are currently scrutinizing electoral rolls in every district of the state. Party will continue to raise its voice in defence of the public interest, opposing the anti-people policies of the Modi and Yogi governments, as well as all the tactics and attempts being employed to undermine democracy,” she said.