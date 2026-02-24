MCG to set up zone-wise sanitation monitoring cells

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has decided to set up zone-wise sanitation monitoring cells, officials said during the third edition of HT’s Gurugram First monthly RWA meeting. Currently, four private agencies with a fleet strength of 400 vehicles are tasked with conducting door-to-door collection in the district. (HT PHOTO)

The decision follows prolonged concerns raised by residents about a centralised contractor-led waste collection and transport model in the city, which deprives them of daily waste pickups.

Currently, four private agencies with a fleet strength of 400 vehicles are tasked with conducting door-to-door collection in the district. “The monitoring cells will ensure that the door-to-door collection effectively reaches every house. Around 85 monitoring staff will oversee the progress and seek the status of sanitation in their zones,” said Dr Naresh Kumar, MCG joint commissioner.

Residents had alleged poor sanitation monitoring and enforcement. “Regular sanitation-related reports should be prepared and officials who fail to meet the deadline to clear the garbage vulnerable points (GVPs) should be held responsible,” said Abhimanyu Yadav, president of sector 40’s RWA.

Rinki Singh, president of Imperia Esfera’s RWA in sector 37C, said open waste dumping leads to healthcare problems in developing areas. “Sanitation must come first over politics of civic bodies. Work should focus on making our city roads cleaner and garbage-free,” said Rinki.

Ashwani Dabara, sector 45 resident, called for a single window system to register grievances. “There should be a single window to register complaints and should be assigned to official/agency concerned. Residents should also be notified regarding the same,” Dabara added.

“The municipality should take RWAs’ support to organise periodic sanitation drives and inspect self-disposal measures adopted by the societies,” said Sumit Kumar, an RWA representative of Godrej 101 in sector 79.

Sanitation and waste management expert, Gaurav Joshi, said the new door-to-door waste collection tender achieves a massive leap in core areas, segregation, composting drives, and tech-boosted monitoring. “The momentum can be real with citizen participation,” he said.

According to Dr Kumar, sanitary inspectors have been directed to strictly monitor waste collection in their respective zones and submit daily status reports to the corporation.