MCG warns of action against littering, encroachments across Gurugram

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Tuesday warned residents and traders against littering, encroaching on public spaces, and using banned single-use plastic.

The civic body plans to intensify enforcement under its “Mera Shehar, Meri Jimmedari” campaign which started on Tuesday. According to officials, those who are caught dumping garbage, burning waste, or leaving construction material uncovered will face strict penalties and possible legal action. MCG officials said round-the-clock monitoring teams have been deployed across all city zones to ensure compliance and maintain cleanliness.

During a review meeting held on Monday, MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said that strict action will be taken against anyone found compromising the city’s sanitation. “90 assistant sanitation inspectors are deployed in various markets and vendor zones to monitor violations. Anyone found dumping waste or burning garbage will be penalised immediately,” he said, adding that fines between ₹500 to ₹25,000 as per weight will be imposed for the violations.

Dahiya directed all shopkeepers and street vendors to keep dustbins outside their establishments and hand over waste directly to MCG garbage collection vehicles. He added that markets will have fixed timings for garbage collection in consultation with traders to ensure a smooth cleaning schedule. Any shop found with litter in front of it will be fined, he warned, adding that single-use plastic remains strictly prohibited.

The commissioner also directed officials to make the stretch from Hero Honda Chowk to Subhash Chowk completely encroachment-free and vending-free. Regular cleaning, debris removal, and monitoring have been ordered to ensure smooth traffic flow and better sanitation. To tackle illegal dumping of debris on major roads, vacant plots, and the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), the MCG’s sanitation security force has been instructed to maintain 24-hour vigilance. The force have been authorised to seize vehicles, issue challans, and file FIRs against offenders.

Dahiya said the MCG is fully committed to implementing the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) and maintaining a clean urban environment. “Every citizen must come forward with the spirit of ‘Mera Shehar, Meri Jimmedari’ and help keep Gurugram clean. Carry a cloth bag when visiting markets and avoid using plastic,” he said.