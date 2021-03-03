MCG to reconstruct important link road

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will start work on reconstructing a 500-metre arterial road near Sector 10A from next month to provide commuters with an alternative route to head towards Dwarka Expressway or Pataudi Road and bypass the heavily congested Kherki Daula toll, officials said on Wednesday.

“Roads next to the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway have to be in optimum condition as they can provide commuters with a quick getaway from possible congestion on the highway and towards their respective destinations. Realising its significance, the MCG is fixing arterial routes near the expressway on a priority, and we are aiming to finish the work on the Anaj Mandi-Kissan Bhawan stretch before the monsoon,” said Gopal Kalawat, executive engineer, MCG who is overseeing this project.

Located between Rajiv Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, the 40-metre-wide road starts from the service lane of National Highway 48, near Kissan Bhawan, and provides a link up to the Anaj Mandi Chowk on Khandsa Road.

According to MCG officials, the unnamed arterial stretch is ridden with potholes and has been in a state of neglect since the early 2000s. To fix it, the MCG has floated a ₹42-lakh tender for reconstructing the entire stretch and is aiming to complete the work before the upcoming monsoon season.

According to Kalawat, the bids for the tender will end on Friday, following which a contractor would be finalised to start the work from next month. He said that the contractor would be responsible for maintaining the road for a period of one year, from the date of completion of work.

In case the road develops a pothole, depression or any kind of breakage, the contractor will have a two-day deadline to fix the same, from the date of realisation, failing which the MCG will start levying a monetary penalty of ₹500 per day, Kalawat said.

Once the stretch is constructed, commuters will have the option to travel straight ahead, towards the Kadipur Chowk, located on Pataudi Road to head towards Dwarka Expressway or Farrukhnagar. Commuters travelling in the opposite direction can also access the stretch to head towards Delhi.

“The biggest problem with arterial stretches, especially those located in Old Gurugram, is that their condition is so severe that they are virtually impossible to drive on. Hence, a motorable road will provide much-needed relief as commuters can avoid the congestion on the expressway and use such routes to travel towards Dwarka Expressway, Sultanpur or Farrukhnagar,” said Satbir Singh, a resident of Sector 37D.