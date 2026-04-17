Mini Secretariat to get ‘working’ helpdesk by next week: Officials

The Mini Secretariat, which houses several key government offices in Gurugram is set to get a helpdesk and inquiry counter for ease of citizens, officials said on Thursday. According to officials, the previous helpdesks in the building were non-functional.

According to officials, the previous helpdesks in the building were non-functional and the new helpdesk will be made operational next week.

Hitendra Kumar, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), said the proposed desk will assist citizens in filing online complaints and accessing information.

“Many citizens are unaware of where to lodge complaints or how to obtain information related to their issues. This desk will not only guide them but also help them fill out online or manual forms,” he said.

Citizens can reach out to the helpdesk regarding services such as driving licence applications, vehicle registration certificates, income certificates, domicile certificates, pension schemes as well as assistance in accessing various government welfare schemes, officials added.

Mini Secretariat, opened in 2004 as the district’s administrative centre, houses 24 government offices, including offices of the deputy commissioner of Gurugram, deputy commissioner of police, regional transport authority secretary, SDM, revenue department, education department. The building has a daily footfall of at least 3,000 people.

Raj Kashyap, a local resident, said the proposed helpdesk will be a major relief for citizens. He said there are often situations when people are unsure about where to go or how to apply for various documents and certificates.

“This is a good initiative and will definitely help residents navigate the system more easily and will even save time,” he added.