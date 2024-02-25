Motorcyclist killed after speeding truck hits him on Sohna-Ballabgarh road

A 26-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a speeding container truck hit him near Nimoth on the Sohna-Ballabgarh road on Saturday night, police said on Sunday. The 26-year-old man died on the spot. (HT Archive)

The police identified the deceased as Dhirender Kumar of Rahka village. They said he was travelling towards Nimoth from Rahka at about 8.20pm when the accident took place that instantly killed him. The truck driver fled from the scene leaving the vehicle on the road, they said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Investigators said that the deceased person’s kin and villagers got to know about the incident and irate villagers blocked the Sohna-Ballabgarh road in protest. According to officials, the villagers demanded the installation of speed breakers as heavy vehicles moving between Sohna and Ballabgarh posed a threat to local commuters.

Inspector Arvind Kumar, station house officer of Sadar Sohna police station, said the angry villagers were pacified following which they cleared the blockade within an hour.

“The truck that hit Kumar was seized from the spot and towed to the Nimoth police post. We are trying to trace the location of the driver and arrest him,” he said.

Based on the complaint of Kumar’s family, a FIR was registered against the unidentified driver under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Sadar Sohna police station on Sunday.