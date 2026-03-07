Multi-modal transport corridor to be developed at Pachgaon: GMDA

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will construct a multi-modal corridor at Pachgaon Chowk on the Delhi Jaipur highway, officials said on Friday. The authority has been asked to execute the plan as it would be easier for it to acquire land from local agencies such as Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), added the official. (HT)

The corrdior will be developed as an integrated transport hub for NCRTC’s regional rapid transport system (RRTS), Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC) proposed Pachgaon metro rail and Haryana orbital rail along the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) expressway.

A consultant will be appointed to prepare a plan for constructing the corridor, which is expected to see heavy commuter and vehicular traffic in the coming years. V Umashankar, union secretary, ministry of roads, transport and highways (MoRTH) issued directions during a meeting with GMDA senior officials, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and other agencies in Delhi on Thursday evening, officials said.

Umashankar observed that traffic at Pachgaon Chowk would increase significantly in coming years as multiple transport modes will have a stop at the intersection. He also emphasised need to develop a multi-modal corridor for seamless movement of vehicles and commuters, added officials.

“GMDA has been asked to plan a multi-modal corridor at this location and ensure adequate infrastructure is created to avoid heavy congestion,” said a GMDA official.

The authority has been asked to execute the plan as it would be easier for it to acquire land from local agencies such as Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), added the official.

Officials added that the objective of the meeting was to discuss shifting of Kherki Daula toll plaza to Pachgaon. However, locals have demanded the authority to build a flyover which would leave little space for the NHAI to operate the toll plaza. “No final decision could be taken on this regard,” said a senior GMDA official.

The RRTS project from Delhi to Gurugram and Behrore in Rajasthan will have a major station at Pachgaon. The HMRTC is also close to finalising the DPR for metro from sector 56 in Gurugram to Pachgaon. The Haryana Orbital Rail, under construction along KMP expressway, is also likely to have a station at Pachgaon Chowk, according to the state government.