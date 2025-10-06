NCRTC seeks land for construction of RRTS station at Dharuhera

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has sought over 8000nsq metres land from the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) for the construction of main railway station at Dharuhera. The NCRTC in a communique to the authority said that they have revised the plan for the proposed station at Dharuhera, and requested additional 8,812 square metres of land, a significant increase from the 2,226 square metres initially sought. The total area needed for the station has increased to 20,985 square metres, up from the earlier estimate of 16,286 square metres.

The NCRTC is executing the Namo Bharat RRTS project from Delhi to Shajahnpur via Gurugram.

.The RRTS corridor is being developed in three phases. In the first phase, a 107-km stretch from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to SNB Urban Complex (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror), i.e, just ahead of Bawal (Haryana), touching various regional nodes like Gurugram, Manesar, Panchgaon and Rewari en route, will be constructed.

The detailed project report (DPR) for the corridor has been approved by the Haryana Government.

According to the NCRTC, the revision in land requirement follows a redesign of the station plan to ensure better multimodal integration and to provide a 9-metre access road to the existing fire station in the area. As per the updated design, the total area needed for the station has increased to 20,985 square metres, up from the earlier estimate of 16,286 square metres

“The revised requirement of HSVP owned land may be considered as 8,818 sqm instead of earlier 2,226 sqm. It is requested to kindly arrange for transfer of 8818 sqm encumbrance-free land owned by HSVP, as per the revised land plan (on the RHS of NH-48) on permanent basis to NCRTC for construction of Dharuhera Namo Bharat station,” read the letter, dated September 9 and signed by Kamlesh Kumar Gupta, chief project manager, NCRTC,

When asked about the matter, a senior HSVP official said that they are working on the modalities to transfer the land required for RRTS project at various locations.