NCRTC begins process to appoint general consultant for Delh-SNB RRTS

In a major boost for the Delhi Gurugram Shahjahanpur-Behror (Delhi-SNB) regional rapid transit system (RRTS) project, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on Friday held a pre-bid meeting to appoint a general consultant for the project. The tender for hiring the general consultant was floated on October 10, and submission of bids will start from November 11 and it will close on November 18, the NCRTC said. (Photo for representation)

An NCRTC spokesperson said that a pre-bid meeting for the engagement of the general consultant for the project was held on Friday. At least 30 bidders participated. “The role of a General Consultant (GC) will be to act as the owner’s or employer’s representative to ensure that the project is planned, designed, and executed efficiently, safely, and within cost and time targets.”

The general consultant will provide advice on all aspects of project planning, design, procurement, and execution, as well as oversee the construction and execution of the civil and electrical works, the spokesperson said, adding that at present, pre-construction activities, such as road widening, geo-tech investigation, and utility shifting, have begun.

The Namo Bharat train will originate from Sarai Kale Khan, in south east Delhi, and end at Behror, in the NCR district of Alwar, while passing through Gurugram, as per the plan, which will be implemented in phases.

The construction is expected to begin in August 2026 and the project is likely to be commissioned in November 2031, according to the new detailed project report (DPR) prepared by NCRTC earlier this year, and communicated to Haryana government in May this year. An estimated amount of ₹35,000 crore will be spent on the 105 kilometres rapid rail system.

Under the new DPR, the NCRTC will select the general consultants for the project between December 2025 and May 2026; complete the land acquisition between December 2025 and November 2027; carry out a preliminary investigation and a detailed designing between December 25 to November 27; and the construction of the elevated structures will be carried out between August 2026 to August 2030.

The underground structures will be completed by January 2031, and track work, signalling and other related work will be complete by June 2031. The agency expects to test the RRTS system between May 2031 and October 2031, and it will be commissioned by November 2031.

Under the proposed alignment, it will start from Sarai Kale Khan Namo Bharat Station, go underground, passing through stations at INA, Munirka and Aerocity. After crossing Delhi-Haryana Border, along NH-48, it will pass through the Cyber City Namo Bharat Station. Subsequently, it will be elevated upto Iffco Chowk after it will again go underground at Rajiv Chowk station to Hero Honda Chowk station. The next train stations will be at Kherki Daula, Manesar, Pachgaon, Bilaspur Chowk, Dharuhera, MBIR, Rewari, and Shajahlur-Nimrana-Behror station.

The total route length of the corridor will be 105 kilometres, of which around 38 km will be underground and 67 km will be elevated, according to the revised DPR.