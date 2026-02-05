New barricades, crash barriers installed to curb accidents on NH-48, Jharsa flyover

The district traffic police on Wednesday installed 20 jersey barricades and replaced the damaged crash tyre barricades on identified spots on the Delhi-Gurugram-Jaipur Expressway (NH 48) and Jharsa flyover in Sector 39, said officials, adding that this move is aimed at reducing accidents on high-speed corridors. Earlier, 400 such collision cushions to absorb the shock of crashes along dividers of the roads and blackspots were placed city-wide in a three-phased exercise in 2025. (HT)

According to traffic police, the barricades were installed at geo-mapped locations including, Sirhol near the MCD toll plaza, the entry and exit points from Gurugram to Delhi, and on exit-9, 14 of Jharsa flyover.

“The installation of these crash tyre barricades will allow motorists to see safe directions from a distance, reducing accidents. These barricades will be helpful to drivers, especially at night and on high-speed routes,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (traffic) Dr Rajesh Mohan.

Earlier, 400 such collision cushions to absorb the shock of crashes along dividers of the roads and blackspots were placed city-wide in a three-phased exercise in 2025. The first phase had crash barriers installed on 45 locations between the Signature Tower (Sector 14) and Kherki Daula (Sector 84), followed by road safety marking infrastructure on highways, including NH 48, and busy intersections.

Notably, the NH 48 had recorded 233 accidents last year according to the latest traffic police data. The district authorities had recently roped in an independent consultant to suggest road safety measures to reduce the number of crashes and prevent fatalities.

The traffic engineering center (TEC) at traffic towers in Sector 28 had used geo-tagging to visually map the crash barriers and track their placement at accident-prone areas, including medians, gores, tapered zones, and sharp curves. The barriers have reflective tapes on them to increase visibility during dense to very dense fog climatic conditions, said officials.