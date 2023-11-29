NHAI begins work to upgrade service roads along NH-48

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has started the upgradation of service roads on both sides of Delhi-Jaipur national highway (NH-48) after completing the overlay of the main carriageway from Gurugram to Haryana border. The highway stretch from Kherki Daula to Haryana border is 64km in length and the highway authority said that the main carriageway has been overlaid completely. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The highway authority has taken up the work of overlaying the service roads from Dharuhera flyover to Masani bridge, as this section is the worst-affected near Rewari. The 5km stretch on both sides has been taken up for relaying, said NHAI officials.

Dheeraj Singh, project director, NHAI said that the road on the main carriageway has been overlaid and commuters will experience a significantly better road surface while driving on this stretch. “We have now decided to relay the service lanes starting from Dharuhera to Masani bridge as these are the worst-affected. We have started the work on both sides from Daruhera to Masani barrage. This is a 10km stretch and will be completely re-laid,” he said.

The highway stretch from Kherki Daula to Haryana border is 64km in length and the highway authority said that the main carriageway has been overlaid completely. The authority officials said that the entire road including the service lanes are being overlaid at a cost of ₹225 crore.

NHAI said that after working on the Masani-Dharuhera stretch, it will take up the road from Dharuhera towards Delhi side, which is around 4km-long. This stretch of the road is badly damaged due to collection of waste water that comes from Bhiwadi industrial area, according to officials.

“The road on this stretch gets damaged due to collection of water. To fix it, the service lane will be constructed with concrete. The present stretch will be completed within a week and thereafter we will take up the opposite stretch,” Anil Sharma, NHAI contractor, said.

The Delhi-Jaipur highway falls under the jurisdiction of NHAI, Jaipur, but last year, the highway stretch from Kherki Daula to Haryana border was transferred to the project implementation unit, Rewari.