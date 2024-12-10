NHAI urges MCG to curb garbage dumping along Dwarka e-way

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has asked the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to take action against garbage dumping along the 19-kilometre stretch of the Dwarka Expressway, officials said on Monday. The illegal dumping by residents, street vendors, and local bodies is affecting the road’s cleanliness and aesthetics, making it challenging for the highway’s maintenance teams to manage the issue, NHAI claimed. Garbage illegally dumped along Dwarka Expressway near Sector 104 as of Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

In a letter dated November 15, the maintenance manager of the Dwarka Expressway highlighted the issue to NHAI, highlighting the difficulties faced in maintaining cleanliness. “Local bodies, residents, and street vendors are continuously dumping garbage on NHAI’s land within the Right of Way (ROW) throughout the project. This ongoing issue is affecting the image of our esteemed project, as well as that of the contractor, consultant, NHAI, and the government at large,” the letter said.

Despite deploying additional cleaning teams, the contractor has struggled to manage the unending garbage accumulation, they claimed. “Large garbage dumps can be seen on both sides of the road, especially near Bajghera, opposite DPS School, Dhankot junction, Tekchand Nagar, and the Trumpet Tower junction with Central Peripheral Road,” a senior manager of the project contractor said.

Manish Purbia, manager (technical), NHAI, raised the issue with the MCG on December 5, requesting their intervention to address the problem. “It is requested to take necessary action on the aforesaid matter so that this highway of national importance can be kept clean and aesthetically pleasing,” Purbia wrote.

In response, MCG commissioner Ashok Garg said that the corporation will take steps to address it. “The MCG will form a team, which will visit the spot and submit a report,” Garg added.