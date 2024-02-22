NHAI writes to Haryana govt, calls out missing service roads along Dwarka e-way

Gurugram: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Thursday asked the Haryana government to ensure that issues such as construction of service roads along the Dwarka expressway, drains in residential sectors along the e-way, and encroachment at Bajghera are taken up and resolved on priority by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). The NHAI chairman also complained that despite repeated requests by the authority the work had not been carried out. Construction underway on package 2 of the Dwarka Expressway on Thursday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Dwarka expressway is being built at a cost of ₹9000 crore and it is being built in four packages, while package three and four are in Gurugram and are 19-km in length, package one and two are in Delhi and these two are around 10-km in length.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the road in the first week of March.

NHAI chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav, in a letter to Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, said that Dwarka expressway is an access-controlled road and keeping this in mind, entry and exit are given at designated points for which GMDA has to construct service roads along it but the same has not been taken up by the authority.

Yadav in the letter said that Dwarka expressway is envisaged as an access-controlled expressway, keeping in view the master plan of Gurugram with entry and exit on to Dwarka expressway at designated locations. “Due to delay in construction of sector road by GMDA, the local traffic is accessing the expressway in an unauthorised manner, which is a potential road safety hazard. Despite multiple requests from NHAI to GMDA and district administration, no action has been taken at their end to deter unauthorised access and prevent mishaps,” he said in the letter.

A senior NHAI official, privy to the matter said that they have repeatedly raised these matters with GMDA but the government has not taken any action. “Despite repeated reminders, no work has happened due to which the matter has been taken up at the highest level,” said the official on condition of anonymity.

The NHAI chairman further said that GMDA had to construct a sector drain from Delhi Haryana border to Basai Road over bridge along the expressway to avoid inundation of the road and residential sectors along it. “Despite multiple pleas of NHAI on different forums, no concrete action has been taken by GMDA to prevent inundation and potential health and safety issues,” he said.

The NHAI has also said that the GMDA has failed to provide land at Bajghera underpass despite repeated pleas as a result of which only 3 metres slip road could be constructed. “GMDA could not provide required land at this location. The construction of the Dwarka expressway is completed and required widening of slip road may be constructed by GMDA whenever the land is available to them,” he stated.

The highway authority also demanded that GMDA should pay the pending ₹26.59 crore, which is due for the construction of a master sector drain along Central Peripheral Road (CPR), which is part of Dwarka expressway.

Yadav said that NHAI had to spend ₹125 crore for utility shifting along Dwarka expressway, and despite repeated requests to GMDA to take over these utilities, nothing had happened and NHAI had to relay these utilities outside the right of way of Dwarka expressway.

Haryana chief secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal, when asked about the matter said that he had not yet received any letter from the highway authority in this connection. “I have not received any letter on this matter yet. I will check this on Friday,” he told HT.

A GMDA spokesperson, when asked about the proposed service roads and drains along the Dwarka expressway said that the rendering process for the work is being completed. “The tender has reached the stage of allotment for construction of service roads, drains and other works included in the scope,” the spokesperson added.