NHM worker sacked after woman delivers baby under torchlight in Faridabad hospital parking lot

The Haryana health department has dismissed a National Health Mission (NHM) employee, suspended a security guard and transferred a staff nurse after a pregnant woman allegedly delivered her baby in the parking lot of a government hospital in Faridabad under torchlight. Officials said NHM employee Sukhveer, posted as a general duty assistant (GDA) at First Referral Unit (FRU)-2 government hospital in Sector 3, Ballabhgarh, was terminated from service for negligence in duty. (Representational image)

Officials said NHM employee Sukhveer, posted as a general duty assistant (GDA) at First Referral Unit (FRU)-2 government hospital in Sector 3, Ballabhgarh, was terminated from service for negligence in duty. The security guard, identity not revealed, was suspended for not being present at the hospital main gate during duty hours.

Earlier, the department also transferred a staff nurse, Rakhi, after a preliminary inquiry into serious lapses by the hospital staff.

The dismissal order was issued by the Faridabad civil surgeon Dr Jayant Ajuja after approval from the District Health and Family Welfare Society chaired by deputy commissioner Ayush Sinha, officials said.

The incident surfaced after videos and photographs from the hospital premises went viral on social media, showing a woman, identified as Balesh from Badoli village, delivering a child in the parking area late at night while nurses used torchlights.

According to the family, the woman was brought to the hospital around 2am on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday after she went into labour.

NHM officials said both the mother and newborn are safe and were later admitted to the hospital for post-delivery care and formalities.

Officials said doctors were present at the hospital at the time of the incident. However, the hospital’s main gate was allegedly closed and no attendant was present, due to which the family could not immediately access the premises and the delivery took place in the parking area.

Her brother-in-law, Chaman Chandila, alleged that the hospital’s main gate was locked when they arrived. Chandila claimed he arranged a wheelchair and shifted the woman to the parking area, however, no medical staff responded despite repeated calls for help.

As her condition worsened, family members allegedly conducted the delivery in the parking area with the help of the woman’s mother.

The incident drew sharp criticism from opposition leaders, who questioned the state of public healthcare services in Haryana.

“The woman was brought in a fully dilated condition and delivered the baby within minutes. The hospital is unnecessarily being dragged into this. If it would have happened on the way, then who would have the family blamed,” said Dr Ahuja.

The health department has ordered an inquiry. Officials said the preliminary probe found negligence in ensuring timely treatment and emergency response to the patient.

“The department has suspended two people and transferred one nurse. To avoid such incidents, the hospital has been directed to keep the main gate operational and guarded at all times. Failure would lead to serious actions,” said Virendra Yadav, Haryana’s NHM director.