Noida, Ghaziabad fire safety under strain with limited resources to meet growing demand

Noida/Ghaziabad: With Noida and Greater Noida housing over 4,000 high-rise buildings, as well as residential sectors and villages, the region’s fire safety infrastructure appears to be under significant strain, with the fire department equipped with just nine fire stations and 28 fire engines.

On Wednesday, a fire at Gaur Green Avenue, a residential complex with 447 flats, left at least eight apartments completely gutted. (PTI)

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The situation is somewhat similar in Ghaziabad, with over 400 high-rises, as it has five fire stations. In total, it currently has 22 fire engines—ranging from small to large—against a requirement of 30.

“According to international fire safety norms, there should be a fire station every 5 kilometres, and a fire tender, accompanied by six firefighters, including the driver, should reach the spot within three minutes. However, considering the current equipment status and number of fire stations in Noida, it is nearly impossible to respond within the specified time in emergency situations,” SK Dheri, retired chief fire officer of the Delhi Fire Department, told HT.

Dheri said the Uttar Pradesh fire department falls under the state police, and like Delhi, it should be made an independent body.

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{{^usCountry}} “The city—whether it is Ghaziabad, Noida, or any other—should have its own independent and sufficient firefighting equipment without relying on nearby cities. If a city is supplying its firefighting equipment to another city, it risks not having enough resources available for its own emergencies,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The city—whether it is Ghaziabad, Noida, or any other—should have its own independent and sufficient firefighting equipment without relying on nearby cities. If a city is supplying its firefighting equipment to another city, it risks not having enough resources available for its own emergencies,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On Wednesday, a fire at Gaur Green Avenue, a residential complex with 447 flats, left at least eight apartments completely gutted. Residents alleged that the first responders struggled to reach the upper floors, with hosepipes failing to carry water high enough and no immediate availability of long ladders or elevated platforms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Wednesday, a fire at Gaur Green Avenue, a residential complex with 447 flats, left at least eight apartments completely gutted. Residents alleged that the first responders struggled to reach the upper floors, with hosepipes failing to carry water high enough and no immediate availability of long ladders or elevated platforms. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Although authorities have approved three additional fire stations—two near the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar (one for the airport and another for nearby localities) and one in Dadri—the overall capacity still seems insufficient to meet the growing demand and ensure timely emergency response across the district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although authorities have approved three additional fire stations—two near the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar (one for the airport and another for nearby localities) and one in Dadri—the overall capacity still seems insufficient to meet the growing demand and ensure timely emergency response across the district. {{/usCountry}}

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According to a fire department official, the district currently has nine fire stations: five in Noida (Sector 2, Phase 1, Phase 2, Expressway, and Sector 58) and four in Greater Noida (Surajpur, Ecotech 1, Ecotech 3, and Knowledge Park).

While a fire engine has been stationed in Dadri to cover surrounding areas, the official said that demand continues to outpace available resources, adding that areas such as Greater Noida West and the Yamuna Expressway require more fire stations.

The district has 28 fire engines of varying capacities—high, medium, and low. In addition, there are four hydraulic platforms (with a maximum reach of 42 metres) and four firefighting motorbikes.

“The department is planning to acquire a 112-metre hydraulic platform to better tackle fires in high-rise buildings. A 72-metre hydraulic crane is also expected to arrive in Noida within the next two months,” said chief fire officer Pradeep Chaubey.

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However, equipment shortages remain a concern. “The requirement for Gautam Budh Nagar is 54 fire engines, but we currently have only 28,” said an official, requesting anonymity. “Similarly, there are only 160 firefighters deployed across the district, against the minimum requirement of 300.”

The district recorded a total of 150 fire incidents so far this year, with 32 cases each in January and February, 37 in March, and 59 in April.

“To strengthen fire safety infrastructure, the Noida and Greater Noida authorities have sanctioned ₹308 crore for improving fire-fighting capabilities across the district,” Chaubey said.

Meanwhile, an official said procurement is underway for taller hydraulic machines, firefighting foam and other equipment to tackle fire incidents in high-rises and factories in Gautam Budh Nagar.

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“We have written to the state government, which has approved the required funds. Now the procurement is in process. We have demanded a hydraulic machine capable of reaching up to 100 metres in height and firefighting foam, as fires in factories are difficult to douse with water. We hope all equipment will be procured in a month or two,” Laxmi Singh, police commissioner of Gautam Budh Nagar, told HT.

The official also said the requirement for a helicopter has been raised, as some buildings are so tall that a 104-metre hydraulic machine is inadequate.

In Noida, the district fire department has just four hydraulic machines with a maximum height of 42 meters that can reach up to the 14th floor.

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The fire department has sought 72, 92 and 104-meter hydraulic platforms, which will help douse fire up to 40-floor buildings.

A building with over four floors or 15 meters in height is considered a high-rise. According to officials, there are nearly 4,000 high-rises in Noida, including Supernova in Sector 94, the tallest mixed-use building, with 80 stories, and a height of 300 mtrs.

It is followed by an 80-floor mixed-use tower (Spira) in Sector 94, a 255-metre-tall and 60-floor residential tower named North Eye in Sector 74.

“A helicopter is a must in view of the taller buildings and blocked and narrow roads,” said Atul Gupta, president of Uttar Pradesh architecture association’s Noida chapter.

The fire department has also launched inspection drives to assess fire safety compliance in high-rise buildings. “If deficiencies are found, we issue notices, penalise them and file complaints. However, enforcement remains challenging as many builders fail to comply with safety norms. We plan to soon release a list of non-compliant builders,” said an official.

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Ghaziabad chief fire officer, Rahul Pal, said the process to procure two hydraulic platforms is underway. “At present, we have one 42-metre hydraulic platform in the district, and the process is underway to acquire two more 101-metre-high platforms. Additionally, efforts are ongoing to build more fire stations and recruit more firefighters,” he said.

Expressing concern, KK Jain, secretary general of the Federation of Noida Residents Welfare Associations (FONRWA), said, “The fire department must be fully equipped to handle emergencies. With so many high-rise buildings, even a minor incident can turn deadly if not controlled in time.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arun Singh ...Read More Arun Singh covers crime, traffic, court and the transport department for Hindustan Times in Noida. He has a strong interest in developing in-depth stories that engage readers. Previously, he covered crime, traffic, infrastructure and soft beats for The Times of India in Bhopal for nearly five years. His reports are known for including details often missed by other publications. Read Less ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vinod Rajput ...Read More Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past. Read Less

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