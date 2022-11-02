Notification issued for acquisition of land for construction of sector 71/73, 72/72A roads

To ensure that two crucial master sector roads in sector 71/73 and sector 72/72A, that have remained stuck for the past several years can be completed, the Haryana government has issued a notificationunder The Haryana Consolidation of Project Land (Special Provisions) Actfor the acquisition of 11.95 acres required for the completion of these roads.

According to the authorities, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) already possesses 46.56 acres of the 58.50 acres (more than 70%) required for the construction of these two roads. The remaining land will now be acquired under theAct, which permits the consolidation of land for infrastructure projects.

The government notification said, “Of the said total 58.50 acres of project land, land measuring 46.56 acres has already been acquired by the government, which is 79.59% of the total project land, which is more than 70% of the land required, as envisaged under Section 3 of the Haryana Consolidation of Project Land (Special Provisions) Act, 2017 (Haryana Act No. 28 of 2017). The government intends to consolidate the project land for that the remaining pockets of private land measuring 11.95 acres situated in the revenue estate of villages Tikri and Behrampur as needed.”

The construction of these two roads has been stuck for the past few years due to legal issues and the land owners’ lack of acceptance of the compensation offered by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran, said officials.

A GMDA spokesperson, when asked about the matter, said that all efforts are being made to remove bottlenecks and construct roads in the developing sectors. “Under the land consolidation act, the sub-divisional magistrate can acquire the land for completion of projects as more than 70% land is already acquired. Notices will be issued to land owners and they will be given options for compensation,” the spokesperson said.