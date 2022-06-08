Now, get new bus pass and avail of up to 30% discount on fares
Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) has launched its first route-based pass system for commuters, authorities said on Wednesday, adding that the pass will provide commuters up to a 30% annual discount on fares.
These route-specific passes are available at the GMCBL office in its Sector 10A depot.
The facility includes all routes originating in the city and extending to Delhi, Faridabad, Pataudi and Farrukhnagar.
GC Yadav, manager (administration), said that commuters can download forms for the passes from the GMCBL website and submit them at the Sector 10A depot office.
A person’s Aadhaar card number will be mentioned on the pass, and he/she will be required to produce it for verification, along with the pass, when asked by the conductor. Personal details and photographs of commuters, along with route numbers and signatures of issuing authorities will also be present on the card.
According to the officials, the passes comprise several security features meant to check misuse. They have been printed on magnetic ink character recognition (MICR) paper, used for printing bank cheques, by a security press in Faridabad. The words ‘GMCBL’ printed on the MICR paper will be visible only under ultraviolet (UV) light.
Besides, it has microprinting, silver ink print and a pantograph. Scanning or photocopying it will be difficult and any forgery will be easily caught, officials said.
“A commuter will get a 20% discount on fare for a one-month pass, 25% for a three-month pass, 28% for a six-month pass, and 30% for an annual pass,” said a senior GMCBL official, requesting anonymity.
The official also said that the pass-facility will be extremely beneficial for school students, college goers and other daily commuters who travel on the long-distance routes.
The decision to introduce the pass-system was taken at the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) board meeting in December 2020. According to officials, 2,000 passes have been printed for distribution at present. If the response is found to be encouraging, more passes will be made available for people.
“In the near future, physical passes may be replaced with smart cards or digital passes,” said another senior official, requesting anonymity.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics