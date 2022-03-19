NSG commando allegedly kills self outside Manesar house, police say ‘probe on’

A commando of the National Security Guard (NSG) allegedly shot himself outside his residence on the NSG Manesar campus on Friday, police said Saturday.

Police said the 37-year-old commando was from Rohtak and was deputed to NSG a year ago. One of his cousins said he returned to his residence after celebrating Holi on the campus with his colleagues and seniors on Friday.

“After returning, he again stepped outside because some colleagues called him. He returned around 2pm, took out his licenced pistol, walked out of the house and shot himself,” said the deceased man’s cousin.

Another cousin said the deceased man had also served in Uganda three years ago as part of an Indian army contingent acting as a UN peacekeeping force.

“He is survived by his wife, a daughter, and a son. His wife is in a state of shock... She had to be rushed to a hospital as she fainted multiple times after the incident,” said the second cousin.

Inspector Pankaj Kumar, station house officer of Manesar police station, said that police are conducting an inquiry in the matter. “We did not recover a suicide note,” he said.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said police discovered some disputes within the man’s family. “We are probing the case from several angles,” he added.

Despite several attempts, officials of the NSG could not be contacted for a comment.