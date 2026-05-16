Nuh police dismantle paths used for illegal mining in Aravallis

At least five paths constructed for carrying out illegal mining activities in the Aravallis in Nuh were dismantled by digging trenches on them, police said on Friday. Three dedicated teams have also started carrying out mapping with drones of the sensitive and remote areas of the hills where such illegal mining are being carried out. Officials told HT that the paths were found built on the hills around the Chila Chharoda and Panchgaon villages in Tuaru. (Photo for representation)

Officials told HTthat the paths were found built on the hills around the Chila Chharoda and Panchgaon villages in Tuaru.

Since the areas are relatively remote and are rarely used by villagers, the illegal activities could be carried out without being noticed. Human intelligence and aerial surveillance brought the issue to light, said Krishan Kumar, public relations officer of Nuh police.

“Multiple JCB machines were deployed on Thursday using which all these approach roads were destroyed. State mining department officials and magistrates were also deployed during the operation,” he said.

Arpit Jain, Nuh police superintendent, said this his third such drive carried out over the last few months.

“We have formed three teams consisting for 12 police personnel and a drone operator in each to launch drone mapping operation of entire Aravalli range crossing through Nuh to stop illegal mining activities,” Jain further said. “We are continuously carrying out surveillance with help of these teams to help us on large scale in pin-pointing illegal activities like mining.”

Besides mining activities, drone mapping by the three teams in sensitive areas of Aravalli in Tauru, Punhana, Pinangwan and Firozpur Jhirka is also helping police curb illegal cattle slaughter. “By the time, police reach the top, the suspects flee due as they are well versed with the topography. Drones are reaching such remote areas in minutes and also capturing footages of these suspects,” Jain added.

“It is also helping up in busting cybercrime gangs that are operating from such hilly locations. However, the primary motive of drone mapping is to crackdown against the mining mafias attempt to destroy this eco-sensitive range,” he said.