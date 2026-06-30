Nuh Police nab 7 over for alleged cattle slaughter, 378kg meat seized

Seven people were arrested on Sunday from Nuh’s Ferozepur Jhirka for allegedly slaughtering and smuggling cattle, police said, adding that 378 kilograms of prohibited meat was recovered from the house. Investigators said the accused told police the meat was to be supplied to hotels and restaurants in Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. (File photo)

Investigators said the crackdown was carried out following tip-off that several cattle smugglers had gathered at the house in ward number 15 to carry out cow slaughter on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

While police said the accused confessed to smuggling and slaughtering cattle, Krishna Kumar, public relations officer of Nuh police said samples of the recovered meat were sent for forensic examination to establish that it was of prohibited category.

The arrested accused are Mohammad Aleem, Mohammad Saleem, Ameen Khan, Mustakeem, Musraleem and Mohammad Firoz, all residents of ward number 15 and Mohammad Abid, a resident of Nangal village, all aged between 25 and 30 years.

Kumar said that at least six other suspects fled from the spot during the raid. “Attempts are on to arrest them at earliest,” he added.

Investigators said that during interrogation, the accused told them the meat was scheduled to be sent to several hotels and restaurants in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi.

After a complaint from a crime branch official, an FIR was registered against the suspected smuggler under various provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act at Ferozepur Jhirka City police station on Sunday.

Besides the meat, police said slaughtering equipment, an electronic weighing machine, a car, and two motorcycles were recovered from the spot.