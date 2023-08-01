14 shops vandalised, seven set ablaze as fresh violence erupts in Gurugram’s Badshahpur

Fresh violence erupted in Gurugram’s Badshahpur on Tuesday, a day after communal clashes broke out in Haryana's Nuh. Fourteen shops were vandalised in the main market as nearly 200 men on motorbikes and SUVs targeted outlets, mostly selling biryani, and other food stalls. In Sector 66, seven stores were set ablaze.

On Monday, a mob of roughly 45 people fired at a mosque in Gurugram’s sector 57 and later set it on fire. Police said that at least one person died in the incident and three were injured, with one of them said to be critical.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav on Tuesday told news agency PTI that the situation is ‘peaceful’. “Law and order is normal. There were some spill-over impact in Sohna of whatever happened in Nuh yesterday, however, situation was brought under control by evening. We have conducted flag march as well...in Gurugram one death reported in Sector 57 mosque, 5 vehicles were torched in Sohna and 2-3 shops have been vandalised,” he said.

The Haryana government on Monday imposed Section 144 CrPC in Gurugram and Nuh. Late on Monday night, it also ordered all educational institutions in Gurugram, Faridabad and Palwal to remain shut on Tuesday in lieu of the violence.

Clashes had broken out in Nuh on Monday afternoon after a religious procession passing through the district was attacked. The attack left at least two home guards dead and dozens injured, including policemen.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, after chairing a high-level meeting to discuss the prevailing situation, said on Tuesday that there seems to be a larger conspiracy at play to disturb the law-and-order situation in the state.

