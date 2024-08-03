Odisha man working as caretaker assaulted, dragged through stairs in Sector-40

A 44-year-old man from Odisha, working as a caretaker in a residential building in Sector-40, was brutally assaulted by a neighbouring house owner and his associate on July 24, leading to fractures, cuts, and bruises, police said. The incident came to light on Friday when the victim filed a written complaint after recovering from his injuries, they added. Medical reports confirmed that one of the victim’s right leg bones was displaced while another was fractured (File Photo)

Investigators said the victim was identified as Govind Pradhan who hailed from Kendrapara in Odisha. Police said the incident took place at about 5.20pm on July 24. Police said the owner had abused Pradhan without any reason against which he had protested and was thus assaulted for daring to reply.

According to the police, Pradhan was called multiple times by the owner of the neighbouring building through an electrician, Amar Kumar. Initially hesitant due to the owner’s earlier abusive behaviour towards daily wagers, Pradhan eventually went to the terrace where the owner was abusing the workers, they added.

A senior police official said that the owner abused Pradhan too after he reached but he protested. “The owner lost his cool and slapped Pradhan hard on his face. Afterwards, he assaulted him with a wooden bat. He and a tenant dragged Pradhan through the stairs and threw him on the ground as he had fallen unconscious,” he said.

Upon regaining consciousness, Pradhan alerted his employer and went to the Sector-40 police station. He was rushed to Sector-10 Civil Hospital and later referred to a private hospital in Sector-30 due to the severity of his condition. Medical reports confirmed that one of Pradhan’s right leg bones was displaced while another was fractured, in addition to multiple cuts and wounds sustained during the assault.

Sandeep Kumar, the public relations officer of Gurugram police, stated that the suspects would be arrested soon. An FIR was registered against them under section 115(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector-40 police station on Friday night.