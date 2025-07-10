Overnight rains in Gurugram leads to traffic snarls, severe waterlogging

Overnight heavy rainfall in Gurugram led to severe waterlogging on Wednesday with residents bearing the brunt of the downpour on Thursday morning. There was almost a five-hour gridlock caused by waterlogging in key stretches of Gurugram. (HT photo)

There was almost a five-hour gridlock caused by waterlogging in key stretches of Gurugram.

Many schools in the city declared online classes for the day, while several private offices instructed employees to work from home due to the deteriorating conditions.

The worst hit stretches to avoid are MG Road, Sohna Road, Golf Course Extension Road, Gurugram-Faridabad Road, Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) , Sector 10, Stretch between Hero Honda Chowk and Subhash Chowk.

Sheetla Mata Road towards Sector 14 and stretch from Palam Vihar to Kapashera border started to witness traffic congestion.

Several parents preferred not to send their children to schools owing to the traffic situation and waterlogged roads.

“The roads were just too dangerous. With the downpour continuing and traffic at a standstill, it was better to keep my children safe at home. I couldn’t risk sending them to school under such conditions,” said Kumud Sharma, a mother from Sector 56.

Another parent, Rajeev Mehra, a resident of DLF Phase 4 also kept his child at home. “I live near the Badshahpur area, and the waterlogged roads there are terrible. With the red alert issued, I didn’t want to take any chances. School can wait for another day, but safety is paramount,” he added.

As the rainfall persisted, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Gurgaon and neighbouring areas, warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning. An official from IMD stated, “The alert is valid till midnight, and more rainfall is expected during this period. We will have a clearer picture of the total rainfall in Gurgaon after a few hours.”

The Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG) said that their teams were working in full force to remove the excess water. MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya assured that all key areas were being monitored, and efforts were underway to clear the waterlogged roads.“Our teams are on the ground, focusing on clearing the water and restoring normalcy. We understand the inconvenience caused to residents and are committed to improving the situation,” Dahiya said.

DCP (Traffic) Rajesh Kumar Mohan informed that traffic management teams had been deployed early Thursday morning to handle the traffic situation. “We have issued specific directions to manage the traffic flow and ensure smoother commuting for residents. Our teams are working actively on the ground to mitigate the situation,” he said.

Meanwhile, several private offices in the city sent out emails asking employees to work from home, citing safety concerns and the poor condition of roads.

Chirag Dhillon, an employee from a tech firm in Cyber City said, “I received an email this morning asking us to work remotely today. The conditions of road and waterlogging is bad, and the office management took a proactive approach. I am staying home to avoid getting stuck in the traffic.”