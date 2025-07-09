Delhi's IGI airport issues advisory for passengers amid heavy rain; airlines say flight ops may be hit

Incessant rainfall in Delhi and the national capital region on Wednesday affected traffic and flight operations, prompting the Indira Gandhi International Airport to issue an advisory for its passengers. The Delhi Airport asked passengers to consider alternative route of travel to avoid any potential delays in reaching the airport.(PTI/File)

While the Delhi airport noted that the capital is experiencing inclement weather conditions, its advisory said that "all flight operations at Delhi Airport are currently normal".

It said the airport's on-ground teams are working with all stakeholders to ensure that passengers' journey remains hassle-free. "Passengers are advised to consider alternative modes of transport, including Delhi Metro, to reach the airport and avoid potential delays," the airport advisory added.

SpiceJet also issued an advisory for its passengers, saying that flights may be affected due to the bad weather in Delhi.

"Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://spicejet.com/#status," the airline said in a post on X.

Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and other NCR areas witnessed heavy rain on Wednesday evening, with the regional weather department issuing an alert for more rainfall in the next two hours.

Meanwhile, several areas, including GRG Road, BD Marg, and other areas reported waterlogging issues. Traffic jams are expected across Delhi as commuters were already seen wading through the flooded roads on their vehicles.

The capital recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature stood at 26.4 degrees Celsius. The air quality was once again recorded in the satisfactory category on Wednesday, as the air quality index (AQI) stood at 81 at 4 pm.

The India Meteorological Department said that light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is also expected during the night hours in the capital.

According to the weather office, Delhi is likely to have a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain on Thursday as well.