Heavy rain lashes Delhi, Noida, other places; IMD issues alert for next 2 hours

Delhi rain today: Heavy rain lashed Delhi and the national capital region on Wednesday evening, triggering waterlogging issues in several parts of the capital. The weather office had forecast light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning for the day. (ANI)

The weather department has issued an "orange alert" for the national capital. It further said that moderate rainfall, along with light thunderstorms, and lightning is very likely to occur in entire Delhi and NCR areas.

The capital's maximum temperature is likely to settle at 35 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius.

Visuals from BD Marg, GRG Road and Lodhi Road area showed waterlogged roads.

The air quality in the city was once again recorded in the 'satisfactory' category, given the consistent rainfall in the city amid the ongoing monsoon season. The air quality index (AQI) stood at 81 at 4 pm.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Intense rain almost every day in the past few days has led the air quality to remain satisfactory for 14 consecutive days.

In its updated alert, the regional weather department said that moderate rainfall along with moderate thunderstorms and lightning is very likely to occur in Delhi and NCR.

Other areas that are also likely to receive moderate rainfall include Rajaund Panipat, Sonipat, Tosham, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Sohana, Rewari, Narnaul, Nuh, Bijnaur, Bagpat, Meerut, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Bhiwari, and Bulandshahar, among others.