Pedestrian killed after being hit by speeding vehicle on NH-48

Gurugram: A 32-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by a speeding vehicle while he was crossing the NH-48 near Manesar bus stand, police said on Thursday. Gorelal was shifted to another hospital in Sector-47 the next day due to his serious condition where he died in the course of treatment on Wednesday morning. (Representational Image)

According to the police, the deceased Gorelal, (who goes by his first name), was on foot when he was hit by an unidentified vehicle. They said the accident took place at about 7pm on February 22.

Investigators said the commuters arranged an ambulance and rushed him to a private hospital in the area. However, he was shifted to another hospital in Sector-47 the next day due to his serious condition where he died in the course of treatment on Wednesday morning, police said.

Based on the complaint of the deceased person’s brother Vinit Kumar, an FIR was registered against an unidentified vehicle driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Manesar police station on Wednesday.

Inspector Virender Khatri, station house officer of Manesar police station, said that the victim worked in a factory in Sector-5 of IMT Manesar and was returning to his residence when the accident took place.

“We have got to know from some eyewitnesses that the unidentified vehicle was a motorcycle with a temporary registration number on it. We are trying to trace the owner to ascertain where he was when the accident had taken place,” he said, adding that further investigation was going on.