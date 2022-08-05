Police quizzes three including project manager in workers’ death, grants bail
Gurugram: The project manager, plant and machinery in-charge and a mechanic were quizzed for several hours on Friday in connection with the death of four daily waged workers who had died after falling from heights of an under-construction condominium in Sector 77 on Tuesday, said police.
Police said that the three persons are among the six named suspects in the FIR which was registered at Kherki Daula police station on the basis of the statement of injured Rajkishore Kumar, who had survived the fall, on Wednesday.
The FIR has been registered under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 304A (death due to negligence), 336 (acting rashly or negligently endangering human life or the personal safety of others) and 337 (causing hurt to any person any acting rashly or negligently) of Indian penal code.
They said that the notices were served to the trio to join the investigation after which they had reached the Kherki Daula police station on Friday.
Police said that they were asked about all the safety and precautions which were taken at the construction site. They said that the trio’s statement was recorded after which they were granted bail and allowed to go from the station.
Police said that the trio had denied that the workers were forced to climb up without safety gear but other workers at the spot had repeatedly said that the five were forced to climb for dismantling the tower crane.
Onkan Singh, additional station house officer of Kherki Daula police station, said that police are waiting for the labour department’s report on the deaths which is expected to reach police by Monday or Tuesday.
“On basis of the report, those booked in FIR would be served notice again to appear before police for further quizzing,” he added.
Delhi’s directorate of education serves termination notice to 72 teachers
Delhi government's directorate of education (DoE) on Friday sent termination notices to 72 Delhi government school teachers after the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board found that there was a mismatch between the biometrics and photographs submitted by the individuals during the DSSSB exam. According to officials, these teachers have been working in Delhi schools for at least a year on probation.
MCM office relocates to Sector 8
Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Manesar has relocated its main office to Sector 8 due to lack of space in its previous Sector 1 building near IMT Chowk, said officials on Friday. According to MCM officials, they moved to their new office on August 1, with most of its wings under one roof. The civic body has rented its new office, located on the third floor of the Cyberwalk building near Akash Hospital.
Har Ghar Tiranga: MCD to distribute flags, illuminate flyovers, govt buildings
Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be co-ordinating the distribution of around 2 million nation flags under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign announced by the central government to mark 75 years of Independence this year. The civic body plans to deploy its education department for distributing 560,000 flags while 1.5 million flags will be sent to the 12 administrative zones -- works out to about 120,000 flags per zone.
AAP govt does not share Cabinet notes timely, says LG; state lashes out
The office of the Delhi's lieutenant governor has accused the state government of not sharing the cabinet note ahead of the meeting of the council of ministers which, it claimed, is a violation of the transaction of business rules. According to officials in the LG office, the transaction of business rules mandate that cabinet proposals must be shared with the LG 48 hours in advance.
Delhi high court refuses to ban kite flying, says it’s ‘cultural and religious’
Disposing of a plea by lawyer Sanser Pal Singh seeking a complete ban on flying, sale, purchase, storage, and transportation of kites as many people and birds have been killed or injured due to accidents caused by glass coated strings, a bench of chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Subramonium noted that the NGT has already imposed a complete ban on Chinese synthetic “manjha”.
