Police quizzes three including project manager in workers’ death, grants bail

Gurugram: The project manager, plant and machinery in-charge and a mechanic were quizzed for several hours on Friday in connection with the death of four daily waged workers who had died after falling from heights of an under-construction condominium in Sector 77 on Tuesday, said police.

Police said that the three persons are among the six named suspects in the FIR which was registered at Kherki Daula police station on the basis of the statement of injured Rajkishore Kumar, who had survived the fall, on Wednesday.

The FIR has been registered under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 304A (death due to negligence), 336 (acting rashly or negligently endangering human life or the personal safety of others) and 337 (causing hurt to any person any acting rashly or negligently) of Indian penal code.

They said that the notices were served to the trio to join the investigation after which they had reached the Kherki Daula police station on Friday.

Police said that they were asked about all the safety and precautions which were taken at the construction site. They said that the trio’s statement was recorded after which they were granted bail and allowed to go from the station.

Police said that the trio had denied that the workers were forced to climb up without safety gear but other workers at the spot had repeatedly said that the five were forced to climb for dismantling the tower crane.

Onkan Singh, additional station house officer of Kherki Daula police station, said that police are waiting for the labour department’s report on the deaths which is expected to reach police by Monday or Tuesday.

“On basis of the report, those booked in FIR would be served notice again to appear before police for further quizzing,” he added.