Police team attacked, threatened, cop’s uniform torn in Badshahpur, one held

A constable deployed at Badshahpur police station was allegedly assaulted and his uniform torn by a local on Sunday night after he asked him to stop creating a ruckus in the neighbourhood. The suspect was arrested from the spot, police said on Monday.

They identified the suspect as one Lalit Kumar who lives with his wife and children in Palda village.

Police said the incident took place around 11pm when they sent a team from Badshahpur police station to attend to a domestic disturbance call in the village made by Lalit’s wife.

Madan Lal, station house officer of Badshahpur police station, said when the police team reached the spot, they saw that Kumar was abusing his family members, including his brother who lived in the adjacent house, and creating a ruckus. “Our team asked him to calm down and go back to his house, and he started abusing them. He threatened to get them suspended, then climbed his roof and started pelting stones at them,” he said.

Lal said that constable Arvind Kumar climbed up after him and asked hi to come down, but he got aggressive.

“Lalit assaulted the constable and tore his uniform. He then tried to flee the spot, but was caught by the team and taken to police station,” said Lal.

A case under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on Monday at Badshahpur police station based on a complaint filed by the head constable who was also at the spot.

Lal said he was produced before the court on Monday and was sent to 14-day judicial custody.