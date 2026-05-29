Power outages hits DLF, Sector 99, glitches in substations cited

Gurugram: Power outages hit several blocks of DLF and parts of Sector-99 and its neighbouring areas between Wednesday night and Thursday evening due to glitches in substations, a discom official said. The official said that only those societies suffered long outages where electricity is supplied from common 11kV feeders. (Representative photo)

An 11kV feeder, originating from the 66kV DLF Q-Block substation, developed a fault after 3.30 pm, resulting in the tripping of a transformer in the substation.

The tripping led to an outage of 10 11kV feeders supplying power to different blocks of DLF Phase-I, II, and III.

The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited official said it had located the fault, leading to an outage lasting about 90 to 120 minutes.

“The majority of the time was consumed in locating the fault. Once it was found, ground teams repaired it, and all the affected feeders were restarted in a phased manner,” the discom officials said.

One of the main feeders supplying power to DLF Phase-II suffered a fault around 9.30pm on Wednesday, resulting in an outage. The supply was restored by 10.50pm.

Praveen Thakur, a resident of Consicent Habitat society in Sector-99, said the outage on Wednesday started between 11pm and 11.30m and was restored by 5am on Thursday.

“All the societies in Sector-99 suffered from the outage on Wednesday night, which has become a daily routine as load is high but discom and builder’s infrastructure is unable to support it,” he said.

Manoj Kumar Nehra, DHBVN executive engineer, City Division, said a fault occurred in one of the circuits of the 66kV substation in Sector-10.

“Due to the fault, an outage had taken place for nearly 45 to 50 minutes. Load was shifted to substations in Sector 4 and 9, and outage was rotated on different feeders to avoid any overloading,” he said.

The official said that only those societies suffered long outages where electricity is supplied from common 11kV feeders. “Societies need to shift to a 33kV feeder. We have repeatedly asked them to do it. However, they are avoiding it to save money, due to which residents are ultimately suffering,” the official said.

Meanwhile, DLF residents said the outage on Thursday occurred during the water supply time. “The majority of the residents could not get water due to the outage. Some of the residents had to purchase water tankers,” a resident said.