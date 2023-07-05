Gurugram admin to start structural audit of 15 condos from July 10

The district administration on Wednesday said it has completed the preliminary structural survey of 55 condominiums in the city and after perusal of the reports, it has been decided to conduct a visual audit of 23 societies in the first phase as these societies were not found confirming to stipulated building/maintenance standards. The department of town and country planning (DTCP) officials said various structural parameters were checked during the preliminary survey by joint teams of DTCP, public works department and technical experts. (HT Archive)

The district administration also said a structural audit of 15 condominiums, whose visual audit has already been conducted, will commence from July 10.

The district administration said soon, a meeting of the real estate developers and residents’ welfare associations of 23 condominiums will be called to discuss the modalities of visual inspection, which will be carried out by the four agencies empanelled with the DTCP.

The decision in this regard was taken in a meeting chaired by deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav on Tuesday evening. Additional deputy commissioner Hitesh Kumar Meena, superintending engineer Praveen Choudhary, and district town planner (enforcement) Manish Yadav were also present in the meeting.

Deputy commissioner Yadav said during the preliminary survey, experts checked the condition and maintenance of buildings, plaster loss, leakage in basement, dampening, moisture and cracks in walls, beam and slabs, moisture in the floor, condition of water tank built on the roof, and condition of the shaft, among other details.

“After the visual investigation, 23 residential societies were found not confirming to standards. So it has been decided to get visual audits done to strengthen the quality check of these residential societies,” said Yadav in a statement issued on Wednesday.

DTCP officials said based on the visual inspection report, a further decision on structural audit will be carried out.

As far as structural audit of 15 condominiums is concerned, officials said laboratory tests will be conducted to ascertain building quality and these will commence from July 10. Officials said based on the results of the tests, both destructive and non-destructive, besides chemical testing, the future course of action will be decided.

Manish Yadav, district town planner (enforcement), said the actual condition of the structures will be revealed by a series of tests that include core cutting, hammer test, rebound test, and carbonation test. “The structural audit is being carried out to check the condition of buildings as residents had complained about deficiency in maintenance and structural issues. It will be ensured that any issue found is rectified on priority,” he said.

It is to be noted that structural audit of around 70 condominiums was ordered by the state government after six floors of Chintels Paradiso condominium collapsed partially on February 10, 2022, killing two women residents. Following the incident, several RWAs in the city had complained about poor maintenance and structural defects in their buildings after which the Haryana government directed that structural audits be carried out on these buildings.

