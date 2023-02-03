Private Gurugram school gets threat, extortion texts, police lodge complaint

An FIR was lodged against an unidentified person for sending a threat message to a private school operator and demanding an extortion of ₹2 lakh, police said on Thursday.

According to the complaint filed by Raju Rajbhar, operator of a private school in Sector 9 A area, a threat message was received on January 28 on the mobile number of the reception of the school.

“The same message was received on the same mobile number many times between January 28 and January”, according to the complaint filed by the school operator.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the unknown accused under sections 387 (extortion), 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 9 A police station on Tuesday.

“FIR has been registered and we are trying to trace the accused. The accused will be arrested soon,” said station house officer Manoj Kumar.