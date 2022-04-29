Private companies to give 50,000 antigen test kits to Gurugram amid Covid spike
Amid a rise in Covid-19 infections, the district administration will receive 50,000 antigen test kits from private companies, under the corporate social responsibility (CSR), by the end of this week, said the officials on Thursday.
The health department on Wednesday put forth the demand during a regional meeting of the Haryana State CSR Trust for Gurugram. “The corporate sector in the district has helped a lot during the previous Covid waves, and this time too, the authorities are focusing on increasing testing and surveillance in the district. The health department has asked for 50,000 antigen test kits for the purposes, and so, we have written to a few corporates and got positive responses too. We are expecting to get the test kits by this weekend,” said Gaurav Singh, additional CEO of Haryana CSR Trust.
On Thursday, Gurugram reported 473 fresh Covid-19 cases along with 294 recoveries, taking the active case tally to 1,548. The district, last time, crossed the 1,500-mark on January 3, when it recorded 1,828 active cases. The district’s positivity rate was recorded at 11.80%, with 4,007 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.
On Thursday, a total of 1,506 precautionary doses were administered in Gurugram of which, 626 were in the 18-60 age group, 566 in the 60+ age group and rest to health care workers and front-line workers.
A total of 5,194 doses were administered, including 977 first doses and 2,711 second doses. Till now, over 5.19 million doses have been administered in Gurugram.
Gurugram has been continuously increasing testing with a spike in cases. From around 1,500 daily testing in the first week of April, the district has now started testing over 4,000 samples a day. The district health department is working with the strategy of test, track and treat to curb the rise in cases in the district.
Gangster Kala Rana confesses to role in Ambala Cantt shootout
Gangster Virender Partap alias Kala Rana, has reportedly confessed to his role in the Ambala Cantonment shootout in which an aide of gangster Bhupinder Singh, Mohit Rana alias Bhupi Rana, and Mohit's friend Vishal alias Bhola were killed in January this year. The CIA-1 unit of Ambala police had brought Rana on production remand for four days before he was handed over to Fatehabad Police earlier this week.
Inter-district U23 cricket tournament: Bathinda trails host Ludhiana by 417 runs
After a shaky start by openers on Day 2 of the test match against host Ludhiana at the Punjab State inter-district Under-23 Tournament, being played at the GRD Academy Ground, Bathinda batsmen mounted a comeback and put together 463 runs at the loss of nine wickets before stumps. Bathinda is still trailing by 417 runs. Gurmeher Singh, who proved his mettle by scoring a double century posted 203 runs off 278 balls, hitting a total of 20 boundaries and four sixes against Ludhiana.
At 45.6 degrees Celsius, Gurugram records highest ever maximum temperature for April
Gurugram: With the national Capital region reeling under yet another heatwave, Gurugram witnessed its hottest April day ever on record with the mercury climbing up to 45.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday, according to data from the India Meteorological Department. This is the highest maximum temperature recorded in Gurugram after 43 years--the maximum temperature recorded in Gurugram on April 28, 1979, was 44.8 degrees Celsius.
Excise dept tells pubs, bars in GB Nagar not to hire bouncers
The practice of keeping 'bouncers' in pubs and bars is not legal though many such establishments across the country hire them for 'security' purposes. Gardens Galleria mall in Sector-38 itself has 14 such pubs and bars, which have a permanent liquor license while several others take occasional licences. The premises have also been sealed for now. District excise officer Rakesh Bahadur Singh instructed all police stations to regularly monitor areas around malls, pubs and restaurants.
Ludhiana MC to snap water and sewerage connections of 240 illegal colonies
Municipal corporation commissioner Pradeep Sabharwal, on Thursday, conducted a meeting with the operation and maintenance (O&M) cell, superintending and executive engineers, and sub-divisional officers regarding illegal and unauthorised colonies in the presence of addition commissioner Rishipal. During the meeting, it was directed to snap the water and sewerage connection of colonies falling outside the MC limits. Over 150 illegal colonies located outside the city limits have illegal water and sewerage connections.
