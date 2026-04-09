Rain exposes potholes, drainage woes in Gurugram sectors 70-72, claim commuters

Residents of sectors 70, 71, and 72 are facing waterlogged roads, creating a hassle during daily commute. HT visited the region on Tuesday and roads were filled with potholes while the stormwater drain has been clogged by plastic waste. RWAs flag repeated deadline delays in stormwater drain work, saying poor reconstruction and waste-clogged drains are worsening conditions despite light rain. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The road near CD International School in Sector 72 sees heavy vehicular movement during peak school hours. It was completely submerged in water even after light rain on Tuesday.

Unmukt Sharma, a resident of Signature Global Andour Heights in Sector 71, said the sector roads are often prone to waterlogging issues because of the poor construction. “After sewage lines were laid, the reconstruction was done in a poor manner. Half of the road is broken and it has large potholes which make the daily commute a big hassle,” said Sharma.

Sharma added that water gets collected in these potholes during rain, which cripples the daily commute. The stormwater drains that were constructed to alleviate chronic waterlogging, manage heavy monsoon runoff, and prevent flooding on major roads by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), are filled with plastic waste.

Similar complaints were raised by Jaswant Rao, RWA president of Sector 70A and 71.

“Work on the stormwater drain was supposed to be completed last year, but the deadlines keep extending. This is causing distress among people,” said Rao.

In addition to the potholes and waterlogging, Sharma said the construction dust from projects nearby also adds to the pollution in the region.

In response, a GMDA official, requesting anonymity, said, “Construction of stormwater drains along Sectors 68 to 75 is currently underway, along with progress on Master Drain Leg 4. Once completed, the surface drainage network of these sectors will be integrated with the master stormwater drain system to ensure efficient channelisation of stormwater during the monsoon season. In the interim, necessary measures will be taken to keep the area clear and minimise inconvenience to the public.”

When HT reached out to GMDA and Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) regarding the cleaning of clogged drains in the area, both agencies shifted responsibility onto each other, with neither offering clarity on accountability and jurisdiction.