Rao Narbir Singh visits Jungle Safari site in Aravalli range in Gurugram

Haryana’s environment, forests, and wildlife minister, Rao Narbir Singh, visited the proposed Jungle Safari project site in the Aravalli on Friday and issued key directives to the officials concerned. Minister Rao Narbir Singh at the proposed site of Jungle Safari Project along with departmental officials at Gairatpur Bas village in Gurugram on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Singh directed the officials to identify around 2,500 acres of degraded land across Sakatpur, Gairatpur Bas, Sikohpur, and Norangpur villages and not to harm the dhok (Anogeissus pendula) trees in the Aravalli region. “Any eco-tourism facilities catering to future visitors would be established within the initially earmarked land so as to protect the rest of the mountain range from unnecessary disturbance,” he said.

The cabinet minister said that since this area is close to the Capital, there is immense possibility of eco-tourism due to the Jungle Safari project. “While working in the direction of eco-tourism, all basic facilities will be provided for the convenience of tourists and these will be established on the land identified in the first phase,” the minister said.

Further, Singh urged the forest department to explore strategies to promote sustainable tourism in the area while ensuring minimal impact on the natural habitat.

About the recent transfer of responsibility of the project from the tourism department to the forests and wildlife department, the minister said that the shift in administrative oversight is expected to expedite processes and ensure that environmental considerations remain at the forefront of all project activities.

During the site tour on Friday, senior officials from the Haryana forest department discussed technical details with the minister, including zoning for tourist facilities, measures to restore degraded land, and strategies to involve local communities in conservation efforts.