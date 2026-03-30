Reporter’s diary: Gurugram roads unsafe amid congestion, weak enforcement

Despite repeated interventions, Gurugram’s arterial roads continue to suffer from broken safety infrastructure and lax enforcement, forcing commuters into unsafe driving patterns amid persistent congestion and delays, residents report. Lack of data on hazard markers and poor maintenance of infrastructure expose gaps in planning as commuters adapt risky driving habits daily (HT Archive)

During a recent assignment, residents described a maze of recurring traffic issues, including predictable congestion, long signal cycles, pothole-ridden stretches, and ineffective enforcement of driving norms. These systemic lapses, they said, are directly influencing daily commuting behaviour.

On Golf Estate Road, back-to-back traffic signals with waiting times stretching up to four minutes during peak hours have become a major bottleneck. Commuters flagged narrow carriageways and poorly maintained stretches, often encroached upon by wrongful parking, resulting in long queues and traffic snarls. “Similar mini congestion hotspots on Golf Course Extension Road, Ambedkar Marg, near the Millennium City Metro Station and SPR have become a new normal, a recurring phenomenon rarely addressed by the civic bodies,” said a daily commuter who frequents the stretch.

Spot checks confirmed slow-moving traffic across these locations. In the absence of enforcement and proper signage, gig workers and two-wheeler riders were seen resorting to wrong-side driving to save time, increasing accident risks.

Safety infrastructure meant to mitigate such risks remains compromised. Collision cushions installed at several junctions were found damaged or poorly maintained, even a month after the issue was highlighted. In February, an HT team had found nearly 90% of crash tyre barriers either broken, faded, or dislodged at Z Chowk, Signature Towers, Jharsa Chowk, DLF Pirvana South in Sector 77, and from 32nd Avenue towards Kherki Daula toll plaza along the Delhi-Gurugram (NH 48) expressway.

The district traffic police, which installed around 400 hazard markers in 2025, confirmed that no records are maintained to assess whether these barriers reduce crash severity, pointing to gaps in impact evaluation and follow-up.

Residents say the lack of safety infrastructure is not new. Following earlier reports, several wrote in describing similar conditions in their neighbourhoods, alleging that complaints are often closed with temporary fixes. “The civic bodies often close our complaints by simply posting a few pictures of temporary improvements without any serious policy intervention to permanently solve the problem,” a resident said.

A commuter travelling daily between Delhi and Gurugram said congestion on NH 48 adds nearly an hour to travel time. “The large influx of vehicles into the city, exceeding the road infrastructure capacity, slows down the traffic movement on expressways and connecting points. It leaves thousands of commuters stuck in long delays during the peak hours,” he said.

Abhishek is a correspondent at HT’s Gurugram bureau, who reports on pollution, city traffic, and road safety.