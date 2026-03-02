Reporter’s diary: Gurugram’s industrial backbone turns into a civic blind spot

Gurugram continues to make headlines for its exploding urban growth, rising skyline and elevated high-speed corridors, but a short drive away, its industrial township — Manesar — grapples with civic neglect that demands urgent administrative intervention. During an HT spotcheck, multiple tankers were seen releasing domestic wastewater in the open (HT)

During my recent assignment to report on open wastewater dumping near residential towers, I saw multiple systemic failures unfolding in a loop. Starting with unkept sewage treatment plants at residences to limited capacity infra to dispose of treated wastewater, inviting informal tanker operators to quietly flourish by emptying the domestic discharge loads into the mother earth.

Nestled in the lower Aravalli Ranges and situated along the Delhi-Gurugram (NH-48) Expressway corridor, Manesar lies in a semi-arid zone, with a delicate geographical mix of condominiums and a traditional rural setting. This gives an added advantage for tankers to go untraced and dispose of waste in rugged and remote plots, often disputed for decades.

During an HT spotcheck in January, multiple tankers were parked at the land parcels behind Elan Mercado Mall in Sector 80, releasing domestic wastewater in the open. It takes immense courage for ordinary folks to approach these illegal dumping yards due to filth, foul stench, pools of yellowish wastewater stagnating under the sun and becoming a breeding ground for diseases.

When asked about working under such extreme conditions, a tanker driver said survival of his children and family duties comes first over civic responsibility. “People living in glass buildings only see the polluted land, not the lives behind it,” he insisted in a reserved voice, adjusting a thin, windblown cloth over his face to evade the odour.

Despite extensive reporting and administrative reassurances to stop irreparable ecological decline, the tankers carry their usual business day in and out. They run on routes decided by their contractors in sectors 77, 78, 79, 80 and 82, with daily targets to dispose of wastewater on disputed land sites in proximity to agricultural fields. Drivers of these trucks are mostly in their late 20s and early 30s, who initially arrived in the Millennium City to grow and prosper with it, but found themselves absorbed into its informal underbelly.

Following the HT’s report on January 29, the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) launched an extensive challan drive, penalising tanker operators through intensified surveillance. However, only to realise days later that the extent of the problem goes beyond mere face-saver enforcement campaigns, launched at the last moment after every crisis. The municipality officers, accompanied by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), are now surveying STPs and wastewater disposal of 74 residential societies in Manesar, whose findings are still awaited.

With a few months into reporting, I’ve realised that the administrative surveys come and go, but what’s missing is a dynamic, outcome-oriented strategy to clean polluted land parcels in Manesar.

The industrial flank of the Millennium City is pleading for help: who will answer its call?

(Abhishek Bhatia is a correspondent with the Gurugram bureau, who reports on crime, traffic, and road safety.)