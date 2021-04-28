Residents above 18 years register for Covid-19 vaccinations

With the process of registration for Covid-19 vaccination for beneficiaries above 18 years of age commencing on Wednesday, many city residents got themselves registered on the Co-win portal, said officials familiar with the matter.

The registration process commenced around 4pm, but the wait time was long as the portal experienced heavy traffic, with millions across the country trying to register on the portal at the same time. Health department officials said that after 5.30pm, the registration process was smoother with many Gurugram residents being able to log in and finish the registration process.

Pravin Malik, a resident of Sare Homes and a social activist, said that he applied for the registration though Co-win application as the Aarogya Setu app was too slow. “I applied on the system and got an OTP after the portal sought my details and identity card details with a date of birth. I was registered for Rohtak, as the system was not accepting registration for Gururgam,” said Malik, adding that once he gets the slots he would have to go to Rohtak for vaccination.

As per the directions of the union government, all residents above the age of 18 years are eligible for vaccination from May 1. The Haryana government has ordered five million doses of vaccines for the campaign, at a cost of ₹250 crore, the government said on Wednesday.

In the run-up to this vaccination drive roll out in the district, Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram, said that a meeting of the district task force would be convened within the next two days to chalk out a strategy for the mass inoculations.

“The guidelines for vaccination and the entire plan will be shared by the state government and accordingly, implemented by us. The new arrangement would be different as vaccination at government centres and private hospitals will be separated. The hospitals can now obtain vaccines directly from manufacturers and we won’t supply the doses any more,” said Yadav.

For the next two days, Yadav said the focus of the health department would be to use up all the doses available for vaccination, although the process would take place at fewer vaccine sites than usual due to low availability. “We are waiting for directions from the state government in this matter,” he said.

Earlier in the day, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that registration data for the Covid-19 vaccination would be available by April 30.

“This vaccination campaign will be conducted in hospitals, community health centres, primary health centres, dispensaries, and other institutions. Those who register will get the vaccination date and venue message on their mobiles,” said Khattar.

He also said that all the information related to Covid-19 can be obtained on the 1075 helpline number.

Khattar also said that number of patients coming from Delhi had put pressure on hospitals in Gurugram, Faridabad, Panipat and even Ambala. He said that the number of patients coming from Delhi to the hospitals in the NCR districts of Haryana is adding to the problems faced by the hospitals. However, he said that the state government will not refuse treatment on ethical grounds.