Residents of Gurugram Sector 90 claim three-year drainage neglect

Residents of Sector 90 in Manesar have alleged that drain water from the nearby village of Bada Gaon continues to flow into their locality and stagnate along roadsides, releasing a persistent foul odour. Locals said the issue has been ongoing for around three years, but authorities have failed to take any corrective action so far. Residents complain of stagnant water (File photo)

Residents said that due to the absence of a proper drainage or sewage system, the water accumulates and remains stagnant for days. “The stagnant water has turned the area into a breeding ground for mosquitos and a dumping spot for garbage,” said Anuj Gupta, a resident of Sector 90.

Gupta added that despite multiple complaints over the past three years, the situation remains unresolved. “If the drain water continues to collect like this, it will soon start overflowing onto the road. The authorities need to find a permanent solution to this issue,” he said.

Residents also highlighted the poor condition of Naharpur Road, a key route connecting Sector 90 to the main road. “Along with the drainage problem, garbage is a major concern. The roadside is always littered, and cleaning is minimal. Even when Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) workers clear the area, it soon gets filled with polythene and other waste again,” said RS Gupta, another resident.

An official at the MCM acknowledged the problem of drain water overflowing from Bada Gaon and accumulating in Sector 90. “We are aware of the situation and will visit the site to inspect the problem,” the official said.

The official added that he plans to coordinate with authorities responsible for the drainage system in the adjoining village to identify the root cause. “We will find a permanent solution and will take the necessary steps soon to ensure that residents do not face such issue again,” he said, asking not to be named.