Road safety infrastructure to undergo revamp on sector 1 to 23 stretches

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has issued a ₹4.53-crore tender to revamp safety infrastructure on key master roads in sectors 1 to 23, officials said on Thursday. Officials said the tender was floated on April 8, and bids will be received online until April 21, following which a technical and financial evaluation will be conducted.

According to GMDA officials, the revamp aims to improve traffic safety and includes installing metal beam/steel portable crash barriers, bollards, plastic speed breakers, rumble strips, raised pavement markers (cat eyes), overhead road markers, and hazard marker signboards with retro-reflective sheeting on roads under the GMDA.

Officials said the tender was floated on April 8, and bids will be received online until April 21, following which a technical and financial evaluation will be conducted.

According to the tender document, available on the Haryana government website, around 5,000 median markers and road studs each, 2,000 metal beam crash barriers, 1,000 cat eyes and bollards each, and 720 warning signboards, among others, will be installed on GMDA roads over the next year.

The major arterial stretches between sectors 1 and 23 include Old/New Railway road, Civil Lines road, 23/23A, 18/19, Mahavir Chowk to Atul Kataria, Udyog Vihar connecting corridors, 21/22 Dividing, and Basai roads.

“These infrastructural advancements are aimed at enhancing commuter safety and improving traffic discipline on key master and sector roads,” said Amit Godara, executive engineer at GMDA’s infrastructure division-1.

According to Godara, the planning will include provisions for speed calming and traffic guidance measures to reduce accidents, improve lane discipline and facilitate safe pedestrian movement across high-traffic corridors.

Earlier in February 2026, GMDA floated two tenders to install crash barriers across sectors 1 to 57. Currently, the tender allotment is under process and the work is scheduled to be completed by year-end, officials said.

In December 2025, the district traffic police identified 80 city intersections, including Rezang La Chowk, AIT Chowk, Nirvana Country connecting roads, and Mayfield Gardens intersection, and issued a letter to the GMDA in this regard.

Following this, GMDA approved two similar tenders in January 2026 for upgrading the master road dividing Sector 114 outer and the 51/52 dividing master roads with a six to eight-month completion time.

The district road safety committee also recommended traffic safety improvements on 145 accident-prone spots identified across Gurugram roads based on accident records from 2023 and 2024.The committee members inspected six corridors connecting to NH-48 on February 4, following which safety recommendations were submitted to the road owning agency, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).