Safari park in Aravallis to be world’s largest: Haryana CM Khattar
Government teams will visit various parks abroad to learn best practices for the proposed Aravalli Safari Park project. The park, to be developed over 10,000 acres in the Aravallis, will also be steeped in Haryanvi culture.
The announcement was made by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, following a detailed discussion with union environment minister Bhupender Yadav in Delhi on Wednesday. The tourism department has already called for expression of interest from private players for this project.
“The Aravalli Safari Park will have world-class facilities, and help Haryana become a tourism hub. The site and land have been identified for the establishment of this project and the environment minister has appreciated it,” Khattar said
The park will span Shikohpur, Sakatpur and Gairatpur Bas in Gurugram. In Bhondsi, it will cover Ghamroj, Alipur, Aqlimpur, Tikli, Bhondsi, Naurangpur and BadGujjar villages. The park, in Mewat, will cover Kota Khandewala, Gagaini, Mohammadpur Ahir, Kharak, Jalalpur, Bhango and Chahika villages, the state tourism department informed.
It further stated the project is in the design stage and they have sought expression of interest from private players.
“An international design competition will be held soon. The best concept, in sync with the environment, culture and ecosystem will be chosen,” said MD Sinha, principal secretary, tourism department, Haryana.
The Aravalli Safari project will consider the local landscape, and no changes will be made to the natural ecosystem, officials said. Only native trees will be planted in the area and it will not be a controlled wildlife corridor.
“The project will be the largest in the world and it will have an interpretation centre, aviary, hepatorium and other structures. It will also have exotic zones that are enclosed by biomes,” said Sinha.
The largest wildlife safari at present is in Sharjah, spread over 2000 acres of land. The Aravalli project will be five times larger. “We will visit the safaris abroad and will learn the best practices from there. The Aravalli safari will focus on being sustainable, eco-friendly, and green. Only treated wastewater will be utilised for horticulture, the waste generated will be treated, and all good practices will be adopted,” Sinha said.
Above all, the project will protect the Aravallis, which are under constant threat of urbanisation and illegal construction. “Around 10,000 to 15,000 acres of land will be constantly under strict vigil. It will also see afforestation at large scale. Water bodies will also develop,” he said.
The project will generate employment and opportunities for local job seekers and entrepreneurs. “There is a large population in Delhi NCR, and also across the country, which will come to visit the safari and generate revenue and earnings for the stakeholders,” Sinha observed.
