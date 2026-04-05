Sector 79 residents flag dust crisis, health risks in Manesar

Residents of Sector 79 in Manesar have raised concerns over excessive dust in the area, alleging it is adversely affecting the health of nearly 8,000 people living across eight high-rise residential complexes. Locals allege weak enforcement, irregular cleaning; authorities cite ongoing inspections and measures to curb pollution in fast-developing area. (HT)

Residents said the presence of two ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants, along with large-scale construction activity, has significantly increased dust levels. They also flagged inadequate dust control measures, including uncovered transportation of raw materials, frequent movement of heavy vehicles, and irregular road sweeping by municipal authorities.

Sumit Kumar, RWA general secretary of Godrej 101, said, “There is dust everywhere. Trucks transporting raw materials are rarely covered, allowing particles to spread across the area. The entire sector is engulfed in dust—when you step out onto the balcony, you may see greenery, but all you experience is dust.”

“Within minutes of stepping outside, a layer of dust settles on surfaces and vehicles. Despite repeated complaints, there has been little visible action to address the issue,” he added.

Dhirendra Singh, another resident, said, “Children and senior citizens are the most vulnerable. Urgent action is needed—one can only imagine the condition of those suffering from airborne ailments or asthma. This level of dust should not be considered normal.”

Chetana Rawat said, “The sweeping and maintenance of roads are highly inconsistent and even when cleaning is done, it is often superficial, leaving dust and debris behind. As a result, dust constantly settles on roads, making the environment unhealthy for residents. It seems the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) is turning a blind eye to the problem.”

She added that lack of proper cleaning near construction sites worsens the situation. “Without consistent monitoring and enforcement, the sector will continue to face serious air quality issues, affecting everyone from children to the elderly,” she said.

In response, Sidharth Bhargava, regional officer, Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), Gurugram (South), said a team inspected the sites on Friday after receiving complaints. “On Monday, we will revisit the sites to inspect the identified non-compliances. Violators will be penalised or they will be made to clean the area,” he said.

Meanwhile, a junior official at MCM said regular sweeping is being carried out and a team will visit the sector. “We will take necessary action to ensure residents are not affected,” he said.